newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danbury, CT

Long-Awaited Ocean State Job Lot Officially Open in Danbury, Fills Old Toys ‘R’ Us Spot

By Bill Trotta
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's official. After almost three years of a vacant space, Ocean State Job Lot has now opened in Danbury, filling the spot that used to be occupied by Toys 'R' Us. When we said goodbye to Toys 'R' Us back in 2018, no one was really sure what would eventually take over the 45,000 square foot space. Then, back in January, we reported that after a substantial wait, it would be Ocean State Job Lot filling the big shoes that the once-prominent toy megastore left behind. Not only that, but they would be hiring some 50-plus full and part time employees.

hudsonvalleycountry.com
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean State Job Lot#Toys#Square Inc#Square Foot#Patch Com#Special Shopping Hours#Western Connecticut#Backus Avenue#Merchandise#Mahopac#January#Goodbye#Shoes#Part Time
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Milford, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
Related
Port Jervis, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

1 Killed on Stunning Hudson Valley Road Featured in Commercials

One person was killed in an accident on a famous Hudson Valley road known for its curves and breathtaking views. On Saturday around 4 p.m., members from the Sparrowbush Fire District were dispatched to a motorcycle accident on NY Rte 97 in the Hawks Nest Section just outside Port Jervis. 911 was advising units of multiple calls for the accident, where the motorcycle collided with the wall.
Kingston, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

6 Unique Things About Kingston, New York

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we start up the week by shining the light on one of our favorite towns in and around the Hudson Valley. How do we pick just one? We leave it up to you guys and the "wheel 'O' towns". The wheel has twenty different towns on it, and every Monday we take one lucky Wolf listener to pick one and Jess gives it a spin. Today we had Lorraine on the show, she went with Saugerties, Jess gave it a spin and it landed on Kingston. No prize for Lorraine, BUT we still get to celebrate Kingston.
Goshen, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Who’s Returning to Work?

Here's what you can expect. Let's start with some good news, you made through a pandemic with your job intact. Congratulations!!! Now the not so great news, if you've been working from home for the last year or so, your job may be asking you to return to work sooner than later.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Update: Hudson Valley Man Mistaken For Cop Shot Outside Eatery

We've learned new information about a Hudson Valley man who was shot outside a restaurant while dining with his grandchildren. Charles Miller of Walden was shot in April outside of You You Asian Cuisine Restaurant on Route 211 East in Middletown. Miller's wife, Marlenea, says Charles was shot by a "random stranger," while out to dinner with five of his children and two of his grandchildren. She adds the bullet hit his stomach, large intestine and small intestine before exiting his back on the right side.
Kingston, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New Resort, Restaurant With Stunning River Views Opening This Month in Kingston

Business is booming once again in the Hudson Valley. Unfortunately, many businesses permanently closed their doors last year, and even at the start of this year. Largely, it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, as the COVID cases begin to drop and business restrictions are being lifted, more new businesses are opening in the Hudson Valley. One of the newest ones is a luxury resort and restaurant in Kingston.
New York City, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What Hudson Valley Road Has the Most Speeders?

To get started we need to first all agree that this is all purely speculation on my part, I'm referencing my own personal experiences so please feel free to disagree with me at anytime. I've spent the last twenty plus years driving all over the Hudson Valley. I've written stories about how a few roads scare the hell out of me, but what road in the Hudson Valley do you think has the most people breaking the speed limit?
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

DEC Shares Moose Safety Tidbits for the Hudson Valley

As Hudson Valley residents, we're used to running into wildlife. From bears to snakes to bobcats and coyotes, we've seen it all. However, I think there are a few animals we would be a little shocked to see in the Hudson Valley. Apparently earlier this week, there was a moose...
Connecticut Post

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.