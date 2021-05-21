Long-Awaited Ocean State Job Lot Officially Open in Danbury, Fills Old Toys ‘R’ Us Spot

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we start up the week by shining the light on one of our favorite towns in and around the Hudson Valley. How do we pick just one? We leave it up to you guys and the "wheel 'O' towns". The wheel has twenty different towns on it, and every Monday we take one lucky Wolf listener to pick one and Jess gives it a spin. Today we had Lorraine on the show, she went with Saugerties, Jess gave it a spin and it landed on Kingston. No prize for Lorraine, BUT we still get to celebrate Kingston.