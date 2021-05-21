Meals on Wheels Volunteers Help 2.4 Million US Seniors Get Enough to Eat While Staving off Loneliness

BOSTON, MA – May 11, 2021 – As clinical trial awareness continues to rise across the nation, due in part to conversations around coronavirus vaccines, it has never been more important for the general public to better understand the processes behind and importance of clinical research. Today, the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) announced AWARE for All - Northwest, a free virtual event on Thursday, May 20, from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. PDT, designed to educate residents from the Washington; Oregon; Idaho; Montana; and Northern California areas about clinical trial research and participation.