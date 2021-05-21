newsbreak-logo
Meals on Wheels Volunteers Help 2.4 Million US Seniors Get Enough to Eat While Staving off Loneliness

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 5 days ago
More than 2.4 million older adults are supported each year by Meals on Wheels, a program through which seniors and people with disabilities receive healthy and tasty meals for free from a network of volunteers. These efforts are usually organized through local senior centers and other community organizations across the U.S. that encourage the people who receive meals to make voluntary donations to cover at least part of the cost if that’s within their means.

The Skanner News

The Skanner News

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: "Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now" and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

