It's somewhat hard to believe yet oddly satisfying that on May 29, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is lifting the mask mandate. Ever since March of 2020, I never got use to wearing face masks or neck gaiters, but then again, who really enjoys it? Doctors and nurses have been use to this sort of PPE practice for years, but for some of us who never wore a protective face mask in their life, such as myself, it's not exactly easy to dive right in.