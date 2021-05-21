newsbreak-logo
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County Schools will no longer require masks starting June 1

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students and staff at Fulton County Schools will no longer be required to wear masks starting on June 1.

The last day schools are in session is May 26, but summer school begins June 7.

The district said masks would be strongly recommended.

“We are pleased to see the increasing number of staff, students, and community members who have received the vaccination, and the continued data trends indicating COVID numbers are declining in our community,” officials said.

Around 80% of a total of 8,600 Fulton County Schools employees who completed a survey said they have been vaccinated. Officials said the required mask policy will be lifted for everyone, vaccinated or not.

“It has become impractical for the district to differentiate between those who have been vaccinated or not,” officials said.

Officials said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends and consult with public health officials to make adjustments if necessary.

“The cautious, measured approach FCS has undertaken throughout the school year has allowed us to provide in-person instruction with the least disruption possible,” officials said. “We plan to continue with this approach as we move into summer learning and the new 2021-22 school year in August.”

