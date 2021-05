The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 62 will host “Bluegrass and BBQ” on Saturday, May 22, at the DAV building, 1100 N. Maple St., Buffalo. Music will be performed by Chigger Creek, Flying Buzzards and Wildwood Boys from 10:15 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission includes lunch and costs $15 per person, 18 years of age and older; or two adults for $25; and children (10 to 18 years old), $8.