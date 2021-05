Luka Doncic finished with a triple-double to lead the Mavericks to victory on Friday night, and Dallas clinched an NBA Western Conference playoff berth along the way. Dallas’ 114-110 home win against Toronto means the Mavericks will finish among the top six teams in the West and avoid next week’s play-in tournament. Dallas now sits in fifth place, one game ahead of the sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers and 1 1/2 games up on the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers. The Blazers and Lakers each were idle on Friday.