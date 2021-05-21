South Florida tribute bands: Where to see the show

newsbreak-logo
By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
Gary Wayne of the Eagles tribute band the Long Run. Rolando Otero / SouthFlorida.com

If you are looking to relive the good-times soundtrack of your youth — or your parents’ youth — there is probably a South Florida tribute band playing that music somewhere. Here are some of the venues and some of the acts to put on your to-do list for the next few months:

Venues

Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale ( JoinTheRevolution.net ) will host the Summer Tribute Band Series beginning May 22 with a Bob Marley night featuring Kevin “Yvad” Davy , a Miami singer who toured with the Wailers. On June 12, members of Palm Beach County-based In the Light of Led Zeppelin will offer symphonic interpretations of Page/Plant songs. The series also will include a June 26 performance of Van Halen hits by Best of Both Worlds, from Canada.

The Casino @ Dania Beach ( CasinoDaniaBeach.com ) will feature local tribute bands this summer at its Stage 954 entertainment venue, beginning June 5 with South City Brothers (Doobie Brothers). On July 3, Boca Raton’s Paul Gold will lead the well-regarded Boss Project in a night of Bruce Springsteen, with locals Majesty of Rock (Journey/Styx) on July 17.

National tribute bands coming to Stage 954 include Past II Present (Toto) on June 19, Classic Albums Live doing Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” July 10, the Fab Four (Beatles) Aug. 14, Thunderstruck (AC/DC) Aug 20 and Nighttrain (Guns ‘N Roses) Aug. 21.

Galuppi’s in Pompano Beach ( Galuppis.com ) will have the excellent Boynton Beach-based Billy Joel tribute Turnstiles on May 21, Weston’s Elton and the Jets May 22, and Smokin’, with an opening set by Eddie Jelley’s Styx band Renegade , on May 29. On June 11, Jelley’s Fleetwood Mac tribute TrueRumors will perform. Also on their way: Never Stop Believin’ and Livin’ on a Prayer (Journey/Bon Jovi) on June 19.

The TV show Clash of the Tributes USA ,” filming for ticketed audiences at DAER at the Hard Rock casino in Hollywood, includes more than a half-dozen local acts.

They include Fort Lauderdale’s Petty Hearts (June 2), KISS Alive (June 16), Pure Heart from Fort Lauderdale (June 30), Gunz N’ Rosez Experience from West Palm Beach (July 7), Fort Lauderdale musician-producer Reggie Fecteau’s ELO tribute Ticket to the Moon (July 14), Hollywood’s Fleetwood Mac show TrueRumours (Aug. 25), Styx band Renegade , also from Hollywood (Sept. 1), and West Palm Beach’s Cars tribute Touch & Go (Sept. 29).

The 7 p.m. performances take place in front of live audiences, with tickets costing $35 (includes a series T-shirt). Season tickets bring the cost down to $15 per show. Visit Facebook.com/ClashOfTheTributesUSA . Season 1 is scheduled for broadcast in the fall.

Performers

Among the most popular local tribute bands are the nationally touring Eagles homage the Long Run , Chris MacDonald’s time-tested “ Memories of Elvis ” show, Grateful Dead veterans Crazy Fingers , St. Patrick’s Day staple U2 by UV and Miami’s entrancing Smiths/Morrissey mimics Ordinary Boys .

Unique shows coming up include New Dawn Fades: A Tribute to Joy Division & New Order at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach on June 5, with all songs by Ordinary Boys. On June 25, U2 by UV will play the free Starlight Musicals series in Holiday Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The Long Run performs at Galuppi’s on June 18 and is at the top of the bill for the Love In Music Festival at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach, rescheduled to Sept. 5.

The Motowners , based in Pompano Beach and produced by Dillard Center for the Performing Arts alum Derrick Hadley, once performed for First Lady Michelle Obama. They are scheduled Friday, May 21, at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton.

Nationally touring Petty Hearts , led by Fort Lauderdale’s T.J. Cronin, won the Battle of the Tribute Bands competition at the 2018 South Florida Fair, and is among the Season 1 entrants on “Clash of the Tributes USA,” performing June 2. The band also is scheduled to perform July 5 at Eats ‘N Beats festival in Parkland.

Turnstiles , Boynton Beach pianist Tony Monaco’s take on Billy Joel, is scheduled May 21 at Galuppi’s and June 18 at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton.

Other top local tributes include Tough Cookie , a Pat Benatar-Joan Jett show by Broward County vocalists Ariel Bartolo-Kira and Brenda Renee Johnson. Fort Lauderdale Emmy winner Greg Steiner’s Beatles band Across the Universe , the 12-member Do It Again (Steely Dan), the Floyd Experience (Pink Floyd) and Brothers Again (Allman Brothers.

Also out there: the Blues Brothers Soul Band from Weston; Miami’s Zendatta , which plays Sting and the Police; and Forever Eric , a showcase for Delray Beach guitarist Ed Willey’s love of Eric Clapton. Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways , from Fort Lauderdale, are dedicated to Jimmy Buffett.

