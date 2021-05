Every year, the last Monday of the month of May marks Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States honoring those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces. It was originally called Decoration Day because people would decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers, flags and wreaths. It is sometimes confused with Veteran’s Day. Memorial Day is a day to remember the men and women who died while serving, while Veteran’s Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans.