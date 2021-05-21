newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Please Enable JavaScript

cltampa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.cltampa.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript#Twitter#Online Attacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

7 Nonstop Flight Routes Coming To Tampa and Clearwater Airports In 2021

Ready to travel again? Some new routes are being added at Tampa International Airport and St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Here are the 7 highlights according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Some are all new routes. A few are airlines resuming the services they offered before the pandemic. Catch a...
Saint Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Record

St. Augustine musician makes her way to national air waves, organizes local '90s fest

St. Augustine performer Jeanetta Salyer marches to the beat of her own drum. As the bandleader of Ramona + The Riot, a 7- to 11-piece music group that performs locally and regionally, she also runs her own business, Ancient City Entertainment — scheduling musicians at area venues. This local entrepreneur is also the organizer of AS IF! The 90s Fest, a music festival and '90s-themed event on Saturday, May 15, at Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine. She currently sits on the board of Hopefull Handbags, a global organization started in St. Augustine that helps and supports those getting back on their feet from domestic abuse.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Cory Wong Announces 30+ Date ‘Wongnotes’ North American Tour Ft. Antwaun Stanley, Sierra Hull

Grammy-nominated guitarist/producer/songwriter/web series personality Cory Wong has announced a lengthy 2021–2022 North American tour with Cory & The Wongnotes, the backing band from his recent YouTube variety show and accompanying album of the same name. The 30+ date tour will also include featured vocalist Antwaun Stanley (Vulfpeck) and support from special guest Sierra Hull on select dates.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Time Life and THE SONG Release Live Performances

Nashville, Tennessee — Time Life and the nationally-syndicated hit television series THE SONG: Recorded Live @ TLG Farms recently announced a partnership to release live performances recorded exclusively for the popular show, with the first collection of songs available on all major streaming platforms beginning May 14, 2021. Songs by Season I artists All-4-One, Big & Rich, CeeLo Green, Lonestar, Rome Ramirez, Rick Springfield and Jim Messina will all be accessible for streaming. The two companies will also work closely together to develop enhanced content for THE SONG’s YouTube channel, including previously unreleased footage.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Bob Mould Announces 'Distortion and Blue Hearts!' Tour Dates

Bob Mould has announced his Distortion and Blue Hearts! Tour, kicking off September 16th at Paradise in Boston. The tour will be broken into two halves. Mould will spend the first three weeks performing with Jason Narducy on bass and drummer Jon Wurster. Mould will perform Solo Distortion electric shows on his own, beginning October 15th in Bloomington, Illinois.
Museumstheupcoming.co.uk

Bob Dylan’s Retrospectrum to bring most comprehensive display of artist’s work to FIU in November

As galleries begin to reopen and art lovers revel in the prospect of seeing pieces in the flesh once again, some of the world’s leading establishments are beginning to announce an incredible line-up that will revivify the arts scene once again. Among these is a ground-breaking exhibition set to be held at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum in Florida. Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum will be a pioneering show within the nation as the first comprehensive display of the figure’s visual art ever hosted in the US. It will include over 120 of Dylan’s paintings, drawings and sculptures, covering 60 years of aesthetic exploration from this remarkable cultural icon.
Festivalsidestagemagazine.com

Firefly Announces 2021 Festival Lineup with Four Nights of Headliners featuring Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo

Firefly Announces 2021 Festival Lineup with Four Nights of Headliners featuring Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo. Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Glass Animals, Portugal. The Man,. Sylvan Esso, Khruangbin, Phoebe Bridgers, REZZ, Nelly. Featuring the return of: chef...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Des Rocs Announces First Headline Tour This Fall

It's happening! Des Rocs has announced not only his return to the live stage but his first ever headline tour, hitting the road for 21 shows this fall. The trek begins with Des' appearance at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware the weekend of Sept. 23-26 with shows booked through his Nov. 4 hometown finale at New York City's Bowery Ballroom.
MusicNewsTimes

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Kiss's Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper has announced his return to the live stage with a headlining tour in September and October 2021. The tour, which kicks off September 17th in Atlantic City, will feature Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley as a special guest beginning with the September 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire. Frehley will perform with Cooper through October 22nd, after which Cooper will wrap up the tour with a set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival on October 23rd.
MusicPosted by
pymnts

Spotify Kicks Off Summer With Virtual Concert Series

After a year of canceled concerts, Spotify is serving up a series of virtual events that includes five prerecorded livestreams. The online shows will be ticketed at $15 plus tax, according to a press release. Spotify is a digital music, podcast and video service that offers free and for-pay versions...
Musicignitemusicmag.com

ROCK ICONS GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, AND WEEZER ANNOUNCE RETURN OF 2021 U.S. STADIUM TOUR~ Jax Fl. Saturday, July 31

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 1 – MILWAUKEE, WI @ SUMMERFEST. GREEN DAY RELEASES NEW SONG “POLLYANNA” – OUT NOW. Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, three of the biggest acts in rock music, are gearing up to get back on the road this summer. THE HELLA MEGA TOUR, their U.S. headlining stadium run, kicks off with new 2021 dates beginning July 24 in Dallas, TX. and will be at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. on July 31, 2021. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city North American outing will bring the bands to some of the most renowned stadiums including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, and more, before wrapping September 6 in Seattle, WA. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.
Theater & Dancecelebmix.com

Betta Lemme returns with electro anthem “Ce Soir”

Canadian electropop starlet Betta Lemme is back with her amazing new single, “Ce Soir”!. Co-written and co-produced with STOLAR, “Ce Soir” is a dreamy electronica affair which sees Betta lyrically daydream about a distant partner who she desires an everlasting and personal connection. The song was partly inspired by being...
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Brandy Clark Announces Rescheduled Who You Thought I Was Tour Dates

As more Americans become fully vaccinated and more live music venues begin to open, fans are getting what they’ve been waiting for for over a year now: the return of live music. On Wednesday (May 5), Brandy Clark announced on Twitter the new dates for her to twitter to announce new dates for her Who You Thought I Was Tour.