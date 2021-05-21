Please Enable JavaScript

As galleries begin to reopen and art lovers revel in the prospect of seeing pieces in the flesh once again, some of the world’s leading establishments are beginning to announce an incredible line-up that will revivify the arts scene once again. Among these is a ground-breaking exhibition set to be held at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum in Florida. Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum will be a pioneering show within the nation as the first comprehensive display of the figure’s visual art ever hosted in the US. It will include over 120 of Dylan’s paintings, drawings and sculptures, covering 60 years of aesthetic exploration from this remarkable cultural icon.