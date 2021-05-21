newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Derrick Rose Comments On Sixth Man Of The Year Nomination

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerrick Rose is one of those players that every single NBA fan roots for. Ever since his days with the Chicago Bulls, fans have wanted the best for Rose and his journey has been nothing short of inspirational. This season, Rose has been playing with the New York Knicks and he has helped the team get the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. He is about to go to the playoffs for the first time in a couple of years and he may even win an award.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixth Man#The Chicago Bulls#The New York Knicks#The Utah Jazz#Reporter Ian Begley#Knicks Fans#Roots#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Excellent performance off bench

Rose mustered 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 39 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's overtime loss against the Lakers. Rose has been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of...
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Upgraded to probable

Rose (ankle) is now probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs. Rose was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a left ankle sprain, but he's trending in the right direction. Rose has averaged 22.0 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game across his last six appearances.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Not playing Thursday

Rose (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Spurs, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports. Rose will miss his first game since late March due to a left ankle sprain after he had been listed as probable ahead of Thursday's game. His status for Saturday's game against Charlotte is unclear at this point.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Saturday

Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. After missing Thursday's game with an ankle sprain, Rose's status for Saturday is questionable. The veteran was posting impressive stats before the injury, averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over his last six games.
NBAdarnews.com

Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are still missing LeBron James and are without a point guard, but Talen Horton-Tucker came up big when the defending NBA champions needed it. Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Lakers improved their hopes of...
NBACBS Sports

Lakers expect LeBron back in lineup vs. Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers could receive a jolt of energy this week with the return of the team's best player. According to The Athletic, LeBron James is targeting Tuesday's home contest against the New York Knicks for his return to the floor. James suffered a right, high-ankle sprain against the...
NBAYardbarker

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Knicks’ Derrick Rose sits vs. Spurs: ‘Just needed a day’

The minutes have finally caught up with Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who missed Thursday’s win over the Spurs with what the team termed a sprained ankle but was more about resting. “Just needed a day,’’ Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after surviving the Spurs, 102-98, at the Garden. “We...
NBAnewsbrig.com

Knicks lose OT crusher to Lakers as playoff clinch will have to wait

LOS ANGELES — The Knicks’ playoff-clinching celebration will have to wait. The clincher got away — along with that one lost rebound. In a Hollywood heartbreaker, the Knicks blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and the defending-champion Lakers showed their mettle by surviving a 101-99 overtime battle at Staples Center on Tuesday night.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unlikely heroes in Lakers craziest win of the season

The Los Angeles Lakers are accustomed to relying on two players to deliver in the clutch. However, in the team’s wildest and gutsiest win of 2020-21 — a grueling 101-99 overtime triumph over the New York Knicks at Staples Center — it wasn’t Anthony Davis nor LeBron James who made the two biggest plays; it was Talen Horton-Tucker and Wesley Matthews.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Knicks' Derrick Rose Status Against Hornets

On Saturday, the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets, and both teams have a lot to play for during their game. The good news for the Knicks is Derrick Rose, who had been on the injury report with an ankle injury, will play in the game. His status...
NBAArkansas Online

Knicks break eight-game skid at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES -- Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center. Bullock made five three-pointers against his former team, and RJ Barrett had four on...