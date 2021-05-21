Derrick Rose Comments On Sixth Man Of The Year Nomination
Derrick Rose is one of those players that every single NBA fan roots for. Ever since his days with the Chicago Bulls, fans have wanted the best for Rose and his journey has been nothing short of inspirational. This season, Rose has been playing with the New York Knicks and he has helped the team get the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. He is about to go to the playoffs for the first time in a couple of years and he may even win an award.www.hotnewhiphop.com