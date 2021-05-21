newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

India UAV Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2026: Growing Adoption Of Business UAV's Across Verticals Such As Investigation, Monitoring, Cinematography & Photography And Agriculture

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India UAV Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026 by Range, Types, Applications, Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indian UAV Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2020-2026.

The Indian UAV market witnessed substantial growth on account of accelerating awareness, technological advancement, and growing adoption of business UAV's across verticals such as investigation, monitoring, cinematography & photography and agriculture within the country.

The eruption of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of UAVs in Asian nation and would act in favour of the UAV trade within the upcoming years. The ministry of civil aviation and board of directors general of civil aviation (DGCA) launched the GARUD portal. The platform provides fast track exemptions to government agencies for using UAVs in their operations against the pandemic. UAVs were conjointly extensively employed by state governments to deliver necessities throughout the pandemic.

Based on types, in commercial and military segment rotary blade acquired the highest share for the year 2019 owing to its special advantage of vertical landing and take-off. Also, they may hover at one explicit purpose and square measure best fitted to the short-range applications.

By Range, BVLOS is expected to grow as the true economic and social potential of the UAS technology could be harnessed by enabling Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and government is also planning to enable commercial BVLOS in near future.

Though, UAVs are widely accepted and implemented across several verticals in commercial segment, mapping & surveying holds the majority of revenue share for the year 2019 due to high accuracy and quality provided by such UAVs with relatively less manpower and low cost. On the other hand, surveillance holds the highest revenue share under military segment in 2019 owing to its use in security for rescue operations due to its easy accessibility in different geographical areas.

The Northern region recorded the highest UAVs market revenues in 2019. The primary reason for the Northern region to hold a dominant share in the overall UAV market is higher technological adoption in the region and active participation of the government since, the government is the biggest consumer of UAVs presently. The India UAV market report comprehensively covers the market by types, product types, ranges, applications, and regions.

The report provides associate unbiased and elaborate analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which might facilitate the stakeholders to device and align their market ways consistent with the present and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Overview3.1. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2026F3.2. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market-Industry Life Cycle3.3. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market-Porter's Five Forces3.4. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 on India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market

4. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Dynamics4.1 Impact Analysis4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints

5. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Trends

6. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Overview, By Range6.1. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Range, 2017-2026F6.2. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Volume Share & Volume, By Range, 2017-2026F

7. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Overview, By Types7.1. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Types, 2017-2026F7.2. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Volume Share & Volume, By Types, 2017-2026F

8. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Overview, By Product Types8.1. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Military Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Types, 2017-2026F8.2. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Military Market Volume Share & Volume, By Types, 2017-2026F8.3. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Commercial Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Types, 2017-2026F8.4. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Commercial Market Volume Share & Volume, By Types, 2017-2026F

9. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Overview, By Applications9.1. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Military Applications , 2017-2026F9.2. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2017-2026F

10. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Overview, By Regions10.1. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenues, By Northern Region, 2017-2026F10.2. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenues, By Eastern Region, 2017-2026F10.3. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenues, By Western Region, 2017-2026F10.4. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2017-2026F

11. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Government Initiatives & Regulations

12. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Key Performance Indicator

13. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market-Opportunity Assessment13.1. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Opportunity Assessment, By Range, 2026F13.2. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2026F13.3. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2026F

14. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market-Competitive Landscape14.1. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Volume Share, By Company, 201914.2. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters14.3. India Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

15. Company Profiles

  • Asteria Aerospace Pvt. Ltd
  • BAE Systems India Services Pvt. Ltd.
  • Boeing International Corporation India Private Limited (BICIPL)
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • IdeaForge Technology Private Limited
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Shenzhen DJI Innovation Technology Co. Ltd
  • Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.
  • Thales Group
  • Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uitx7d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-uav-markets-2017-2020--2021-2026-growing-adoption-of-business-uavs-across-verticals-such-as-investigation-monitoring-cinematography--photography-and-agriculture-301296881.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

