newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Minister Of Environment And Climate Change And Minister Of Natural Resources Participate In G7 Climate And Environment Ministers' Meeting

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

GATINEAU, QC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past two days, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, participated virtually in the G7 Climate and Environment Ministers' Meeting hosted by the UK. He was joined by the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, for the discussions on net zero and clean-energy transition.

Work at this meeting focused on increasing ambition on climate change, accelerating the transition to clean energy, conserving nature and addressing biodiversity loss. Ministers committed to putting climate and the environment at the centre of pandemic recovery efforts and investments. Canada has committed over $53 billion toward its green recovery to date.

Among other things, Minister Wilkinson highlighted Canada's new ambitious emission reduction target—or Nationally Determined Contribution—and promoted the global phase-out of unabated coal-fired electricity and the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which Canada co-leads with the UK. All G7 member countries have committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, and the G7 called on other countries to make similar commitments in the coming months. Minister Wilkinson shared Canada's approach, including enshrining the requirement to meet net zero into law and ensuring the path is determined using the best input and advice. Building on Canada's 2018 G7 Presidency, where all G7 members signed on the Equal by 30 Campaign, G7 Ministers agreed this year to strengthen the principles of the Equal by 30 Campaign to put gender equality and diversity at the heart of the energy transition, an initiative spearheaded by Canada.

Minister Wilkinson also reaffirmed Canada's commitment to a global goal of conserving thirty percent of land and oceans by 2030, and highlighted Canada's efforts to protect nature and biodiversity at home, calling on other countries to make a similar commitment. Minister O'Regan highlighted the importance of putting our energy workers and good jobs at the heart of Canada's plan to reach net zero by 2050.

The G7 continues to advance efforts on ocean health and coastal resilience, by recognizing Canada-led initiatives such as the Ocean Plastics Charter and pledging to strengthen support for the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance. Canada said it will work with its G7 partners to convene a meeting of leading scientific and technical experts in coming months to discuss scaling up knowledge and monitoring of the North Atlantic Biogeochemical Carbon Pump (BCP), a process that is crucial to the ocean's ability to absorb carbon, but which is currently under-studied. Canada also emphasized that more partnerships and investments are needed to address marine plastic litter. This is why Canada is participating in the important work under way through the United Nations Environment Assembly and is supportive of beginning negotiations towards a new global agreement on plastics.

Quotes

"This pivotal year is shaping up as one of transition and renewal, as the international community works to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and brings to bear the same urgency and focus on tackling our other great global crises, climate change and biodiversity loss. The G7 is playing a leading role in raising the bar to limit temperature increases, conserve nature and plan for a green recovery from COVID-19. This work is continuing to build international momentum ahead of COP26, where, six years after the Paris Agreement, the world must come together again to meet the urgent need before us." - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Climate change is a global threat that needs global solutions. We need to be ambitious, and Canada is answering the call. We're working with our international partners to lower emissions, create jobs, and leave no one behind."- The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources

Quick facts

  • The G7 brings together Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the United States and the European Union. The UK invited Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea as guests to join parts of this year's G7 meetings.
  • The G7 presidency rotates annually between member countries. It sets the agenda for the year in consultation with G7 partners. The UK holds the presidency in 2021. Canada last held the presidency in 2018.
  • This G7 Climate and Environment Ministers' Meeting is one of seven Ministerial Tracks leading up to the G7 Leaders' Summit June 11-13 in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK.

Associated links

  • G7 Climate and Environment Ministers' Communiqué

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
264
Followers
18K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Wilkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Environment#Climate Action#Global Resources#Global Emissions#Energy Resources#Gatineau#Cnw#G7 Ministers#The Paris Agreement#The European Union#The G7 Leaders#Ocean Plastics Charter#Ministerial Tracks#Environment Ministers#G7 Partners#Member Countries#Global Solutions#Biodiversity Loss#Carbon#Clean Energy Transition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Clean Energy
Country
Japan
News Break
Environment
Country
Germany
Related
Environmenttexaspolicy.com

Biden’s Climate Plans Will Hurt the Poor, With Limited Benefit to the Environment

On Earth Day 2021, President Biden announced that the U.S. will cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030. The pledge marked a radical about-face from the Trump administration’s prioritization of poverty reduction, economic growth, and U.S. energy dominance over GHG emissions. It is also twice the size of the Obama administration’s pledge to cut emissions by 25%, which already impossible to achieve without a complete remaking of the U.S. economy. The only sector that reduced carbon emissions from 2008-2016 was electric utilities, and in fact, transportation emissions went up 1.9% in 2016.
AmericasPosted by
IBTimes

Brazil Environment Minister Probed For Timber Trafficking

Brazil's Supreme Court ordered an investigation of Environment Minister Ricardo Salles as police raided ministry offices Wednesday, targeting a timber trafficking ring allegedly involving him and other top officials in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government. The ruling by Justice Alexandre de Moraes said federal police had evidence that Salles and...
Societysierraclub.org

Meet 13 Asian and Asian Diasporic Nature and Environment Writers

For far too long, Asian Americans have been overlooked in conversations on climate change and the natural world. In a Yale School of Climate Change Communication report that purports to reveal which racial groups care most about climate change, for instance, the results for Asian Americans were unavailable, raising concerns over the low sample size. However, the inability to retrieve data on Asian communities—whether because of language barriers or questions over which ethnic groups are considered Asian American—reveals a more insidious concern: that Asian Americans have always been an afterthought in the national imagination.
Environmentamicohoops.net

Environment – 2050 is the horizon of the planet’s climate ambitions

The global fight against climate change is taking place in a two-speed scenario, with countries like Germany betting on more aggressive and ambitious policies, while others, such as China, adopt restrictive stances, with short targets to cut emissions. On the European continent, the search for political and energy strategies to...
PoliticsThe Guardian

UK ministers meet representatives of NI paramilitaries to discuss Brexit

The Brexit minister, Lord Frost, and the Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, met representatives of loyalist paramilitaries on Monday during a visit to Northern Ireland, it has emerged. The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), a body which includes representatives of the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando paramilitary groups, confirmed a...
EnvironmentCounter Punch

Is Colombia’s Military Displacing Peasants to Protect the Environment or Sell Off Natural Resources?

Colombia witnessed a series of mass protests at the end of April following a call for a national strike in the city of Cali. Still ongoing, the protests have many causes: an apparent “tax reform” that was going to transfer even more wealth to the 1 percent in Colombia; the failure of the most recent peace accords; and the inability of Colombia’s privatized health care system to contain the COVID-19 crisis. In response to these ongoing protests, the government has killed dozens, disappeared hundreds, imposed curfews on multiple cities, and called in the army. But the protests continue—because they are, at least in part, a repudiation of the militarization of everything in the country.
Environmentpledgetimes.com

Big climate change? G7 nations decide to take a fundamental step

Berlin – A virtual get-together with groundbreaking importance: According to the Federal Environment Ministry (BMU), the G7 have agreed to end government funding for coal-fired power plants abroad. The industrialized nations have come to the agreement “that worldwide further investments in coal-fired power generation must stop now”. This would not be compatible with the 1.5 degree target, said Svenja Schulze (SPD) after two days of discussions with her colleagues from France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the USA and Great Britain as well as the EU.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

British and Irish prime ministers to meet on Friday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin in England on Friday to discuss the situation in Northern Ireland and broader Brexit issues, the Irish government said. European Union member Ireland played an important role in negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the EU and...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

G7 ministers call for end to unabated coal-fired power investment

Environment ministers for the G7 nations called May 21 for the end of unabated coal plant development and accelerated efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The new commitment, replacing...
Jonathan WilkinsonPosted by
TheStreet

International Day For Biological Diversity 2021: Statement From The Minister Of Environment And Climate Change, The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2021 /CNW/ - "Today, the world marks International Day for Biological Diversity, and this year's theme is 'We're part of the solution #ForNature.'. "In Canada, we take great pride in our nature and wildlife. Nature sparks the Canadian imagination, even more so during these difficult times with the COVID-19 pandemic. More and more Canadians are finding a source of relief and inspiration in their parks and green spaces.
Georgia StatePosted by
Reuters

Brazil environment minister targeted in wood-smuggling probe

Brazilian police on Wednesday searched properties connected to Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and other officials in a probe of allegations they allowed illegal exports of timber from the Amazon region to the United States and Europe. Salles has been leading U.S.-Brazil talks over funding to protect the Amazon jungle, the...
WorldUN News Centre

Deputy Secretary-General's remarks at G7 Climate and Environment Ministerial Meeting [as delivered]

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, my former office in Nigeria, George Eustice, it’s great to see you. I thank the incoming UK COP Presidency and of course the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for extending an invitation to us. We really are delighted to be here as United Nations. In particular you’ll know that all our offices around the world are listening to this as we really seek to convene these transitions that are so important for the COP outcomes.
EnvironmentLa Crosse Tribune

Our Environment at Risk: Reaching net zero doesn’t fix climate change

Climate change activists often cite a goal of reaching “net zero” carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2050. To reach net zero, according to the website Climate Central, “any greenhouse gas emissions released are balanced by an equal amount being taken out of the atmosphere.” Suppose we succeed and achieve that goal. Unfortunately, this will not stop further warming of the Earth.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

UK minister in charge of climate summit criticised for taking 25 flights in three months

The minister in charge of preparations for a UN climate summit has been criticised for travelling tens of thousands of miles by jet.Alok Sharma had urged people to make "small changes in the way we go about our day-to-day lives" in order to cut their carbon emissionsBut an analysis by the Daily Telegraph newspaper found that Mr Sharma took 25 flights in three months, travelling up to 73,853 miles between January 31 and May 12.The newspaper estimates that the COP 26 president's travel had an environmental footprint equivalent to around 17 tonnes of carbon.The government said that while online discussions...
Environmentcbia.com

Climate Change, Renewables, Remediation: 2021 Energy & Environment Conference

CBIA’s June 11 Energy & Environment Conference is a must-attend event for businesses, covering all aspects of energy and environment policy. This year's conference covers energy and environment policy in relation to climate change, Wave 2 revisions, renewable energy options for end users, remediation reform, energy efficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic, the transition to release based remediation transition, PFAS, and a 2021 legislative session recap.