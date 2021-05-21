Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

newsbreak-logo
ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on or about June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW ) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 46,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

INVESTORSClaudia De La Hoz | Claudia.DeLaHoz@willistowerswatson.com

