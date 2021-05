Back in 2017 and 2018, Russ always seemed to be in a battle with the SoundCloud world. His comments on drug use and the business of hip-hop rubbed people the wrong way, although his fans did not seem to care. Russ can travel across the world and attract thousands of people to his shows, which is a talent that is rare for most artists. He has been able to remain consistent throughout this time and in 2021 he plans on keeping up the momentum.