Many independent bookstores across the United States will continue to require in-person customers to wear masks, despite the Centers for Disease Control guidance released last Thursday that those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear masks indoors. Seattle’s Elliott Bay Book Co. Tweeted on Saturday that they will continue to ask customers to wear masks, “Though the CDC and Governor Inslee's masking guidelines are a positive sign that we are emerging from this crisis, we don't feel ready to make the change.” The Briar Patch in Bangor, Maine, posted on Instagram, “We are very happy to see our nation moving in the right direction with vaccinations. For the time being, we will continue to require masks for both curbside pickup and in-store shopping appointments.”