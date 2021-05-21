newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rebecca Black Continues Her ‘Reintroduction’ With The Sultry ‘Worth It For The Feeling’ Video

By Jason Brow
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All hail the ‘Queen’ of YOUR heart: Rebecca Black. With the crimson-kissed ‘Worth It For The Feeling’ video – and newly announced project – Rebeca continues her rebirth as a modern music icon. While Rebecca Black’s previous video invoked Mary Harron’s American Psycho, the vibe in “Worth It For The...

hollywoodlife.com
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lynch
Person
Mary Harron
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Rebecca Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Music#Music Video#Pop Music#Vibe#American Psycho#Rebecca Shares#Song#Love#Modern Music#Inspiration#Dances#Meme Culture#Anthem#Desire#Electric Breakup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicVulture

‘Twerkulator’ By the City Girls Is Finally Free

It’s (finally) time for the twerkulator. Dollar bills are flying across America because the City Girls have officially dropped their leaked single “Twerkulator,” which City Citizens on TikTok made viral with a booty-shaking dance this April. The ladies who brought us “Twerk,” “Flewed Out,” and “Act Up,” go even harder on “Twerkulator,” hyping each other up. “Lil’ bitch, I’on want your man,” JT eats. “But these rich niggas throwin’ paper / Now it’s time for the twerkulator.” Let ‘em have it. The track’s perfectly- timed release (late as it may be), right as summer begins to creep over the horizon, is actually owed to sample clearance issues. The beat majorly features “Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaataa and the Soulsonic Force, thee ‘80s rap track for “party people.” Back in March, Yung Miami tweeted they were working on it and look how our girls came through. No shade, but talk to SZA! Listen to “Twerkulator” and do not forget to stretch! The hospitals still cannot handle all that ass.
MusicNME

Noah Cyrus: “I can’t believe I put out my first song when I was 16 – what was I thinking?”

Listening to PJ Harding and Noah Cyrus’s collaborative EP, ‘People Don’t Change’, is definitely an evocative experience. It makes you feel like you’ve wandered into a Nashville dive bar where a super-accomplished country duo are pouring their hearts out on a tiny corner-stage. “You smell expensive but I know it’s rented / Boys can be poison and still be rose-scented,” Cyrus sings on ‘Cannonball’, a wistful country waltz that typifies the music’s intimate, Southern-fried style.
Celebritieskiss951.com

‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark Dies at 32

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones, has died at the age of 32. Per TMZ, Clark died in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 26) after being struck by a motorist while he was riding his bicycle on the Northwest side of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner reports he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:04 AM CT.
MinoritiesKFOR

Elliot Page shares his trans joy with first swim trunks photo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elliot Page is sharing his joy ahead of Pride Month with a poolside photo that’s getting lots of love on Instagram. The actor, who recently came out as transgender, posted the smiling photo Monday showing him in swim trunks, a cap and sunglasses. The classic summer...
Behind Viral Videosnolangroupmedia.com

Will Smith and Alicia Keys to front new YouTube 0riginals

Will Smith and Alicia Keys feature in the latest lineup for YouTube Originals. The two stars will be working on separate projects for the platform with Will hosting a fitness series and Alicia giving fans a glimpse into her career. Smith, 52, will star in 'Best Shape of My Life',...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Laughs Off Jokes About Her Running Skills In "Fast (Motion)" Video

She donned several sporty looks for her latest music video, but Saweetie couldn't avoid getting teased by her fans. The Pretty B*tch Music rapper is slated to release her debut album sometime this year, and the single she released today (May 7), "Fast (Motion)," is said to be included on the tracklist. The Pop-heavy Rap crossover arrived with a music video that showed Saweetie giving nods to fields of basketball, football, and track.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 5/27/21: Maxie Gets Caught!

No one is safe in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly wants the truth, Jason tries to make things right, Sam defends herself, Valentin threatens Peter, Cyrus makes his next dangerous move, and Maxie is laying in the woods as someone tracks her down!. At the hospital, Carly is trying to...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Willow Smith Is Working With Avril Lavigne

It's an under-discussed piece of Smith family lore that Jada once performed in a metal band called Wicked Wisdom. And her daughter Willow recently gave us a history lesson by surprising her mom with a band reunion for mother's day, in which she was the singer. Turns out, Willow's new music era has a distinct rock goddess edge — and as she tells W in a new interview published today, there's plenty more to come.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Molly Burman Shares New Track ‘Everytime’ And Announces Debut EP

This post is via Indie is not a genre . 19 year old Molly Burman has returned with her latest single, Everytime, following on from the success of her debut release Fool Me With Flattery last month, alongside its accompanying music video. Watch and listen below. Everytime is another promising...
TV & VideosVogue

“She Deserves Her Own Show”: Rebecca Dayan On Playing Elsa Peretti In Netflix’s ‘Halston’

Rebecca Dayan has already lived many lives. The French-born polymath has worked as a model, a design assistant at Sonia Rykiel, an artist (her mesmeric watercolours have been displayed at New York City’s Catherine Ahnell Gallery) and an actor, with roles in Limitless (2011), H. (2014) and Novitiate (2017). Who better, then, to play the multitalented Elsa Peretti – the Italian model who became one of the most influential jewellery designers of the 20th century with her work for Tiffany & Co – in the new Ryan Murphy-produced and Daniel Minahan-directed Netflix miniseries Halston?
CelebritiesPopSugar

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Full Jennifer's Body in Her Wild "Good 4 U" Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour saga continues. On Thursday night, the 18-year-old singer dropped the music video for "Good 4 U," and it's giving us full-on Jennifer's Body vibes. The music video starts out pretty ominous with Rodrigo sitting in a room as two men film her. We then get a shot of Rodrigo wearing a cheerleader uniform (that looks a lot like the one from The Princess Diaries) as she struts around the school like she owns the place. However, things quickly take a turn as she sings the bridge and lights her entire bedroom on fire. As if that wasn't wild enough, it all ends with Rodrigo going into the woods, jumping into a lake, and showing off her fiery red eyes. From the high school setting to the seemingly possessed Rodrigo reveal at the end, each scene seems like an homage to the 2009 horror film starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. See the biggest similarities between the video and the film ahead.
MusicAceShowbiz

Female Rapper Refuses to Sign With Offset After Being Told to Get Plastic Surgery

Up-and-coming femcee Big Jade reveals in an interview that she turned down a lucrative deal with the Migos star because he wanted her to 'get [her] body done.'. AceShowbiz - Being married to Cardi B who has been open about her plastic surgeries, Offset certainly has no issue with women who have some works done to their bodies. But that's not the case with an artist whom he was about to sign. A female rapper has revealed she refused to sign with the Migos' star's record label because he wanted her to "get [her] body done."
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

WJSN The Black drop 'Easy' choreography video

WJSN The Black have dropped their choreography video for "Easy". After joining 1MILLION Dance Studio for a special clip, the Cosmic Girls unit members Exy, Seola, Bona, and Eunseoreleased their own dance practice video. "Easy" is the title song of the Cosmic Girls unit's debut single album 'My Attitude', and it's about grabbing someone's attention with an easy attitude.