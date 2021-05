As travel boomed between the first and the second wave of travel in India, many states, such as Maharashtra, for one, kept their guard from passengers, both domestic and international. However, many fake reports still did float around, with people using them out of laziness, to cover for a positive CoVid-19 case and still travel and other reasons best known to people themselves. With no live validation of reports, it might have also meant people travelled abroad on these reports and transmitted the Virus on foreign shores as well.