Finding the motivation to exercise this past year—when gyms were closed, childcare was spotty, and most of us were trying to accomplish the bare minimum without collapsing in a pile of existential dread—was a challenge. I love my daily dose of endorphins, but as the father of a toddler, I am also just as likely to fall face-first into a nap when I have a free moment or to choose playground time over a circuit workout. I savor those moments with my daughter and appreciate my rest days, but I find that it’s all too easy to let one day become two, then three, and pretty soon I’m off my regime and feeling lethargic.