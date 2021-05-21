newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Yes, businesses can require unvaccinated customers to wear masks even if there are no mandates

WBIR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask guidance on May 13, saying people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear masks in any setting unless it’s required by federal, state or local law. Since the CDC announced its updated guidance, states and businesses have been adjusting their mask mandates.

www.wbir.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Insurance Customers#Online Businesses#Cdc#State Laws#Business Law#Harvard Law School#Pfizer#Foley Lardner Llp#Hipaa#Americans#Instagram#Ada#Masks#Mask Rules#Approaches Businesses#Vaccination Status#Disabilities Act#Precautions#Disease Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Spokesman-Review

Explaining HIPAA: No, it doesn’t ban questions about your vaccination status

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to relax safety measures for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and the country begins to reopen, many employers, businesses, families and friend groups are finding themselves in the at-times uncomfortable position of having to ask about others’ vaccination statuses.
Public HealthWBIR

Mask fast facts: Verifying claims about masks and COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its face-mask guidance on May 13 to say people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear a mask in most settings unless there’s a federal, state or local requirement. The guidance still advised people who are not vaccinated to wear a mask in most settings.
Public HealthNECN

HIPAA Explained: Can a Business or Employer Ask for Proof of Vaccination?

With mask orders ending and COVID restrictions lifting for fully vaccinated people, many are wondering what is and isn't allowed when it comes to requesting proof of vaccination. Some are questioning if requiring proof of vaccination violates HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. HIPAA is...
Healthleadstories.com

Fact Check: In Most Of The United States It Is NOT Illegal For A Private Business To Ask For Proof Of Vaccination

Is it illegal for businesses to ask for proof of vaccination or to require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry? Furthermore -- if a private business owner or employee were to ask for proof of vaccination would that constitute a violation of the protection of a person's rights guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution or by Civil Rights Act, and could the punishment for that "crime" include life in prison or the death penalty? No, that's not true: The legislation cited in the meme does not apply to private business owners. The Fourth Amendment applies to actions by the government, not private citizens or private businesses. The Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Legal complexities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic may be addressed in new legislation in the future, and several states have already taken action, but the meme misrepresents the application and protections of important federal legislation and inappropriately applies it to private businesses setting their own guidelines.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

The government is not asking you to be a vaccine guinea pig

COVID-19 skepticism and vaccine mistrust are ubiquitous. The number of people receiving vaccines each day has dropped to well under 2 million doses from a peak of over 3 million doses in mid-April. As such, the nation is approaching a vaccination wall that will prevent it from reaching the zone of herd immunity, believed to be between 70 to 90 percent of the population protected. The recent announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fully vaccinated people can return to pre-pandemic activities without face coverings and social distancing may provide new incentives to get vaccinated.
Public Healthmainepublic.org

After Maine Lifts Mask Mandate, Businesses Vary On Requiring Them

As of Monday, masks are no longer required in most settings in Maine. It's the first time in a little more than a year that face coverings aren't broadly mandated, though it's still recommended that people who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 wear them indoors. That means most businesses can now...
U.S. PoliticsWilson County News

Biden administration could reverse CDC mask guidance

Despite CDC mask guidance, Biden administration may still issue workplace mandate. According to Fox News, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) may still issue a workplace mask mandate consistent with a January executive order from President Biden despite new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines that vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks indoors.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Washington now asking businesses to prove mask-less workers are vaccinated

Washington state is now requiring businesses to make sure employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can work without a mask. Two weeks ago, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks both indoors and outdoors, many businesses were quick to drop their masking rules. Washington state adopted those same recommendations as well, though individual businesses and counties are allowed to continue requiring masks if they so choose.
Public Healthcapradio.org

No, It Is Not Illegal For Businesses To Require Proof Of Vaccination

An image shared on Instagram and Twitter claimed businesses cannot legally require customers to provide proof of vaccination or deny entry based on vaccination status. The image cites the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Title III of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, but experts say the Fourth Amendment applies only to government entities and Title III of the U.S. Civil Rights Act makes no mention of discrimination based on a medical condition.
HealthKXRO.com

New L&I rules place limits on how employers handle vaccinated workers

The Washington Department of Labor & Industries have issued new rules related to vaccine mandates in workplaces. In a statement from L&I, they say that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have amended WAC 296-800-14035 related to prohibited business activities and compliance with conditions for operations under emergency proclamations and their amendments issued under RCW 43.06.220.
Public HealthKXRO.com

New guidelines allow unmasking, but do not require it

The Washington Department of Labor & Industries released new state workplace masking guidelines to adapt to new CDC recommendations. This updated guidance details the steps employers must take to continue keeping workers safe during COVID-19, while allowing for fully vaccinated workers in many sectors to remove their masks. According to...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

SC restaurants still require employees, some customers wear masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Restaurants and business in downtown Columbia were booming Sunday afternoon. The big topic of discussion amongst many patrons is still whether to wear a mask or not. Restaurants are still requiring all of their employees to wear face protection, and it’s a mixed bag when it...
Public Healthlowerbuckstimes.com

Businesses can maintain masking requirement

Pennsylvanians that are fully vaccinated may choose not to wear a mask, unless a business or organization, such as a school, requires that added layer of protection, in accordance with updated masking guidance from the CDC. “By getting vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective vaccines, you are...
Public Healthmcheraldonline.com

Businesses Have Option to Require Individuals to Wear Masks

Blair: 10,228 - 332 - 272.5. *Rate is number of deaths per 100,000 population. It is used to compare county death rates. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reminded Pennsylvanians that fully vaccinated individuals may choose not to wear a mask, unless a business or organization, such as a school, requires that added layer of protection, in accordance with updated masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).