For many people, creating an easy-to-follow routine is a lifesaver in the kitchen. Knowing what meals you're going to make every week takes out the stress and time of planning, executing, and/or finding complicated recipes everyone in your home will love. The problem? Well, sooner or later people are bound to grow tired of eating the same thing over and over again. That's why it's such a good idea to have some summer dinner ideas in your back pocket to keep meals fun, fresh, and interesting. Plus, challenging yourself to cook new things might help you find new foods and meals to add to your usual rotation. No one's saying you have to cook a new, different recipe each night, but even just trying one new meal out every week can be a nice way to shake things up.