Icewear Vezzo Shows Major Love To Detroit On New Mixtape "Rich Off Pints"

“I think Philly, Philly is where MCs are born. My goodness, and the musicality there is unbelievable.”. No matter the era, the type or even the level of popularity, Philadelphia has always been the home of amazing rappers. Even the past decade the city of Brotherly Love has introduced the world to acts such as Meek Mill, Lil Uzi, PnB Rock, and Tierra Whack. The upcoming decade show signs of promise from artists such as Bri Steves, Kur and Lihtz and it looks like hip hop group Macc and Cheese are ready to apply pressure to the industry with their talent along with guidance from family.