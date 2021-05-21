newsbreak-logo
Icewear Vezzo Shows Major Love To Detroit On New Mixtape "Rich Off Pints"

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIcewear Vezzo has been around for years, consistently putting on for Detroit with all of his releases. He's one of the frontrunners in his city, using his platform to support rising rappers from the Motor City. As one of the major players in America's Comeback City, Icewear Vezzo has crafted a sound for himself to continue expanding on. On his latest mixtape Rich Off Pints, Vezz brings energy, raw street tales, and plenty of authenticity to the table.

