Alleged smugglers had 10 migrants, firearm in south Laredo stash house

5 unaccompanied little Central American migrant girls were found abandoned and huddled together on a ranch near the Rio Grande River. They ranged in ages from 7 to 11. The girls were turned over to the Border Patrol. We have seen videos of smugglers dropping toddlers over the border wall, and numerous reports of smugglers physically abusing migrants. Over 90 migrants, who had been illegally smuggled into the country, were recently found at a Houston, Texas "stash house." 76 just just found at a house in Laredo, Texas. Currently there are over 21,000 migrant children being housed in tent facilities across the country, one at Ft. Bliss holding 4,500. These facilities are operated by contractors more experienced in responding to national weather disasters and have minimal experience in dealing with children. Joe Biden is "accommodating" these thousands of children and still sending the message of "you are welcome" incentivizing more to come and endangering themselves. That is shameful!