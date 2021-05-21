newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The NBA Needs Steph Curry in the Playoffs

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 6 days ago

Doug Gottlieb thinks a victory for Steph Curry and the Warriors is vital to the health of the league. The NBA is a league of stars and, as the ratings for the Lakers/Warriors play-in game have proven, Steph moves the needle. Even if it’s only for the first round, the NBA will be much better off if the Warriors advance tonight.

foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Gottlieb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The League#Lakers Warriors#Stars#Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen Curry caps off incredible season for Golden State Warriors

Sheesh, it didn’t take a rocket scientist to predict Stephen Curry would have one of his best seasons to date for the Golden State Warriors seeing as how Klay Thompson would be sidelined and the bulk of the scoring would fall on Curry’s shoulders… but it is still incredible to see how Curry performed this year.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAnews4usonline.com

LeBron-Curry: The NBA’s dream matchup plays out again

Actor Wesley Snipes has an iconic line in the 1992 action hit movie Passenger 57 when asked if he ever played roulette before. Smipes’ character John Cutter replied: “Always bet on black.”. Now if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playing in a single play-in tournament...
NBAdefector.com

The NBA Should Beware Of Getting What It Wanted From The Play-In Games

It is hardly remarkable that most people connected to the National Basketball Association think the play-in thingy is a grand idea without having seen it in action because, well, that’s what you do, right? Take a postseason system that already doesn’t have enough excellence and invite more mediocrity to it, while passing it off as “good for the fans.” And more specifically, for their money-distribution systems.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Steph Curry becomes oldest player to win NBA scoring title since Michael Jordan in 1998

Stephen Curry’s incredible comeback season this year was complete on Sunday after the Warriors star won his second NBA scoring title of his career. The 33-year-old hit a floater late in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies to pass Bradley Beal to secure the title, becoming the oldest player to win a scoring title since Michael Jordan won it at 35 years old in 1998.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pacific Notes: Curry, LeBron, Walton, Ibaka

While Nikola Jokic is considered the odds-on favorite to win this season’s NBA MVP award, Lakers forward LeBron James has endorsed a division rival for the honor, telling reporters on Sunday night that Warriors guard Stephen Curry would get his vote. “I mean, just look at what he’s done this...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
NBANBC Sports

CJ McCollum says Steph Curry has changed basketball for better... and worse

A person having significant influence over adults and kids is both a blessing and a curse. Some of those individuals will attempt to become the person they’re idolizing. In the latest episode of the “Pull Up with CJ McCollum” podcast, he gave discussed the influence Stephen Curry, a man he’s faced three times in the playoffs since 2016, has had on the NBA.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James thinks Steph Curry should be NBA MVP

LeBron James believes Steph Curry should be named NBA MVP this season. Ahead of their No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament game on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shows his support for Golden State Warriors shooting guard Steph Curry’s NBA MVP case. While Denver Nuggets center...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker: LeBron James Calling Steph Curry the NBA's MVP is 'Ridiculous'

Chris Broussard: “LeBron says that Steph Curry is the MVP.”. Rob Parker: “Yeah, OKAY. Good thing he doesn’t have a vote and good thing the players don’t have a vote on it because this is typical LeBron. I don’t know whether he’s trying to flower him up so that if he loses to Steph Curry he has an excuse, or if he beats Steph Curry he can say ‘I beat the MVP!’ LeBron is the guy who finished a DISTANT second to Giannis a year ago, not even in the same ballpark, who thought HE was the MVP. He didn’t want to go to the All-Star Game, he didn’t like the play-in game, LeBron has been all over the map, and he’s been mostly OFF. This is about as ridiculous as it comes. I don’t have a ballot, but to say Steph Curry is the MVP is ridiculous… People can rip the media all they want but we don’t have a horse in the race. We’re going to give you a better shot and be more honest, NOT make it a popularity contest.” (Full Video Above)
NBASports Illustrated

Is LeBron Correct in Saying That Steph Curry is the MVP?

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg is joined by Ben Pickman to talk about LeBron James' recent comments where he said that Stephen Curry was the MVP of the league for the 2021 season. Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the award but does is LeBron right about Curry having a case?
NBANBA

The six most interesting storylines entering the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are here! Well, almost. First up is the Play-In Tournament, which features a number of high stakes games, including one between the Lakers and Warriors that will see two of the league's best players go head-to-head. That should set the tone for a postseason that has no shortage of storylines.
NBAbasketballnetwork.net

LeBron James believes Steph Curry deserves the MVP award

After last night’s win against the Pelicans, LeBron James spoke to the media about their matchup in the play-in tournament against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers were hoping to get to the 6th spot, but unfortunately, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Blazers, which means the Blazers avoided the play-in tournament. So, LeBron will again face off against Steph Curry, but this time it will not be in the NBA finals as we got used to seeing them there, but fighting to make the playoffs and hopefully keep their championship dreams alive.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Says Steph Curry Is The MVP

By now, most fans will tell you that Nikola Jokic is the runaway MVP this season -- and it's for good reason. What he's been able to do in Denver, especially over the past few months, has been nothing short of amazing, and certainly deserves recognition. But are we overlooking...