newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

HATE ATTACK: SIZZLING fireworks thrown into crowd in violent NYC protest

By Crime Online Staff
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2objQn_0a7I8sLK00

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has opened an investigation into an assault of a Jewish man that occurred near Thursday’s protests

At least 26 people were arrested on Thursday amid violent clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters, according to reports.

NYPD officials told WABC that two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car during the protests which occurred at Times Square. CBS News reported that the incident unfolded in New York City’s Diamond District, an area that has ties with the Jewish community.

The New York Post reported that a 55-year-old woman suffered burns to her lower back. WPIX reported that the firework blasts also sent two police officers to the hospital.

Speaking with the Post, a source said the bomb squad responded to the fireworks and a device they described as a “60-second smoke generator.” Sources also told the news outlet that he fireworks were hurled from a truck was among a group of vehicles that were waving Palestinian flags.

Police said 17 of the 26 people arrested received summonses, eight were processed, and a juvenile received a write-up, according to WPIX.

The Daily Mail reported that before the blasts, protestors set an Israeli flag on fire as some threw projectiles at one another. Demonstrators hurled projectiles and knocked over planters as police tried to separate feuding protestors.

Police have not determined who threw the fireworks during Thursday’s protest.

Meanwhile, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force confirmed they have opened an investigation into an assault of a Jewish man that occurred near Thursday’s protests. According to WCBS, a group of six people kicked the 29-year-old victim, struck him with crutches, and pepper sprayed him. Police said the assailants also used anti-Jewish slurs during the attack.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: Twitter video screengrab]

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Hate Crimes#Protest Riot#Fireworks#Violent Clashes#Arrested At Protest#Israeli Police#Israeli Fire#Wabc#Cbs News#The New York Post#Wpix#The Daily Mail#Wcbs#Attack#Protestors#Demonstrators#Palestinian Flags#Man#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Protests
Related
Protestsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Watchdog: Two killed, 150 injured in violent protests in Iraq

A human rights watchdog reported on Wednesday that two demonstrators were killed and 150 people injured, mostly security forces, in violent protests that erupted in Baghdad the day before. Rallies were held in central Baghdad and other areas of Iraq, demanding justice for pro-reform activists who have been killed. The...
San Jose, CAHuffingtonPost

Ex-Cop On Fox News Makes Bizarre Link Between Vaccinations And Mass Shootings

A retired New York Police Department detective on Fox News made a head-spinning link between vaccinations for COVID-19 and the recent surge in mass shootings. In footage posted on Twitter by the Daily Beast, Pat Brosnan initially appeared to blame Wednesday’s mass shooting in San Jose, California, on the loss of respect for law enforcement because the shooting, in which nine people died, including the gunman, took place near a police station.
Los Angeles County, CAabc17news.com

Man violently attacked 2 times by same homeless individual

TORRANCE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it’s investigating and trying to locate a homeless man for two brutal attacks on 83-year-old Tomas Mendoza. The first assault came about one week ago when Mendoza, on a walk he’s taken for nearly 40 years, was randomly...
Protestsphr.org

Crowd-Control Weapons and Social Protest in the United States

In response to recent protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd by police in May 2020, law enforcement officers across the United States have deployed crowd-control weapons, such as tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray to disperse large crowds. While these weapons are often referred to as “non-lethal” or “less than lethal,” our research and investigations have shown that CCWs often cause severe injury and even death.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Black locksmith accuses police of racial profiling in viral TikTok

A Black locksmith documented his experience working in a white neighbourhood and dealing with aggressive police officers in a pair of Tik Tok videos that have been widely viewed on social media. The locksmith was contracted to switch out the locks on a house in a predominantly white neighbourhood, and quickly gained the attention of local police officers. The videos were filmed from the perspective of the locksmith, and shows him explaining the situation to a group of three police officers. The officers seem sceptical of the man's explanation and continue pressing him for information. One of the officers appears...
New York City, NYSaratogian

NYC mayor says antisemitic attackers 'will be prosecuted'

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised Sunday that police would catch the group of young men who hurled antisemitic threats outside of a synagogue in Brooklyn and damaged a car parked nearby. The assailants Saturday yelled “Free Palestine! Kill all Jews!” at worshipers outside...
ProtestsGV Wire

Thousands Flock to London for Palestine Protest Over Violent Israel Conflict

Around 180,000 people flocked to London on Saturday to attend a rally organised to show solidarity with Palestine. Supporters held banners, chanted and let off fireworks despite the wet weather, with the event centered around Hyde Park. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said “occupation was the issue”, was among...
New York City, NYBirmingham Star

New York Governor Condemns Spate of Violent Attacks Against NYC Jews

A spate of violent attacks on visibly Jewish people in New York City has prompted the governor of New York to issue a statement condemning the attacks. "I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers and we will not tolerate antisemitic violent gang harassment and intimidation," Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Jewish men targeted in NYC attack speak out

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.