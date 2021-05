The first generation of the Ford GT has grown in popularity since the supercars first ran new. Some didn’t realize how desirable these cars would become when they were brand new, but the appreciation of the Ford GT has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. Few vehicles inspire the reaction of the Ford GT when they come up for sale, and this is especially true for the Heritage Edition models. Ones like that special edition of the limited run GT being sold by Bonhams are worthy of any collection.