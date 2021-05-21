Defense Business Brief: Budget details leak; Industry studies; Esper’s corporate job; And more...
The Biden administration is scheduled to send its detailed fiscal 2022 budget proposal to Congress next Friday, May 28, when it will become the latest budget submission by a administration in at least a century—possibly ever—and also serve as a massive buzzkill for all the government and military officials (and reporters) looking to get a jumpstart on the Memorial Day holiday weekend.www.defenseone.com