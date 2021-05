Supervisors to vote on cannabis ordinance on May 18 Board of Supervisors meetings are currently held virtually. Members of the public can watch or join the May 18 meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. SEE AGENDA: For published agendas go to sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. WATCH LIVESTREAM: sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. JOIN THE ZOOM MEETING: Participate in the Zoom meeting by computer, tablet, smartphone application, or by calling in. Participation information is on the first page of each agenda. PUBLIC COMMENT: Public Comment may be made via email or during the live zoom meeting. To submit an emailed public comment to the Board email bos@sonoma-county.org. Provide name, agenda number(s) on which you wish to speak and your comment.