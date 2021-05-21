newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

India, Pfizer seek to bridge dispute over vaccine indemnity -sources

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pfizer and the Indian government are seeking to resolve tensions over a demand by the U.S. drugmaker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in one of the world's biggest markets, two sources told Reuters. India has not given...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Vaccine Trial#Vaccine Doses#Drug Company#Executive Compensation#Bharat Biotech#Biontech#Vaccine Indemnity#Overseas Vaccine Makers#Legal Protection#Fast Track Approvals#Lawsuits#United States#Sought Permission#Infection#State Run Indian Council#Reuters Requests#Indian Officials#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
Related
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

Govt expects speedy India launch of single-dose Sputnik Light to boost COVID-19 vaccination drive

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: The government is hopeful of a speedy launch of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India and all stakeholders, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, have been directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the jab to boost the country’s vaccination drive, sources said on Thursday.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

India Scraps Local Trials for COVID Shots, Says Pfizer Vaccine Could Arrive by July

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign coronavirus vaccines on Thursday as it tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout, with a government official saying Pfizer shots could arrive by July. The world's second-most populous country in May recorded its highest monthly COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India has held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India has held several discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday. “Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India,” the government said...
Industrythenewstrace.com

‘Executive of India and Pfizer are running in combination to carry vaccines to India once imaginable’

VK Paul, a member of the Corona vaccine NITI Aayog, has stated that with Pfizer indicating the supply of the vaccine, the federal government and the corporate are running in combination to import it once imaginable. Paul on Thursday stated in a observation on ‘Myths and details on India’s vaccination procedure’ that the availability of vaccines is restricted globally. Firms have their very own personal tastes, plans and constraints. Accordingly, she allocates vaccines. ”Paul may be the pinnacle of the Kovid-19 staff in India. He stated, “Once there was once indication at the availability of the vaccine from Pfizer, the central govt and the corporate set to work in combination for its import.” Additionally Learn – Well being Ministry said- If there’s a separate vaccine in the second one dose of Corona, then there may be not anything to fret about, however…
Healthkdal610.com

Taiwan sees ‘political warfare’ in dispute with China over vaccines

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan does not believe China is sincere in offering it much needed COVID-19 vaccines and thinks it is working to prevent the island from getting shots for political reasons as infections surge, officials briefed on the matter told Reuters. China and Taiwan have exchanged barbs as the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
AFP

EU and AstraZeneca battle in court over vaccine delays

The European Commission will confront drugs giant AstraZeneca in a Belgian court on Wednesday over coronavirus vaccine delivery shortfalls that hampered efforts to kickstart inoculations across the bloc. Lawyers for both sides are due to appear before a judge in the French-speaking court in Brussels from 09:00 am (0700 GMT). Another hearing is scheduled for Friday, the court said. The EU is suing the British-Swedish pharmaceutical group in a bid to force it to deliver 90 million more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine before July. The deadline for the contract was set for mid-June, according to the Commission, and the EU says the company will face financial penalties if it does not meet this deadline.
Worldq957.com

AstraZeneca, Nipro sign COVID-19 vaccine deal for supply in Japan

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc and Nipro Corp signed an agreement to supply the British-Swedish company’s COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, Nipro said on Wednesday. Tokyo-listed Nipro, a major maker of syringes and medical devices, said the contract was for filling the shot into vials and packaging it, due to start next month. Japan’s government has agreed to acquire 120 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, enough for 60 million people.
Healthhot96.com

India plans to study effectiveness of AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech vaccines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s main health agency will start a study next week to examine the effectiveness of AstraZeneca’s vaccine and the homegrown shot Covaxin against coronavirus, a scientist said on Wednesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review 3,000-5,000 people above 45 years of age, of...
Industrydevex.com

AstraZeneca eyes donations to fill vaccine supply gap amid India demand

AstraZeneca is trying to tap into its various manufacturing sites to fill gaps in vaccine supply to COVAX and other countries relying on the Serum Institute of India, which has halted exports of COVID-19 vaccines. But it is difficult as the pharmaceutical company’s supply chains are already “very stretched,” said CEO Pascal Soriot.
Medical & Biotechgananoquereporter.com

'Dangerous' mystery campaign seeks influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Several French social media sites say they have been approached by a communications agency that offered them money to spread negative publicity about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a ploy the health minister described as dangerous and irresponsible. Leo Grasset, whose DirtyBiology YouTube channel has more than a million subscribers, said...
Healthktwb.com

Brazil seeking to import 20 million doses of India’s Covaxin vaccine- agency

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s health ministry has applied for authorization to import 20 million doses of the Covaxin/BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in India, where the vaccine is authorized for emergency use, health agency Anvisa said on Tuesday. The ministry had filed a previous request that was denied by...
Businessspglobal.com

India's LMCS Maritime sells Suezmax tanker at over $16 million: sources

A 2001-built and India flagged Suezmax, the Mogra has been sold by India's LMCS Maritime for more than $16 million to a Hong Kong-based company, shipping industry sources told S&P Global Platts May 25. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "The deal is complete...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Ocugen Closes in on Seeking EUA for India-Developed COVID-19 Vaccine

Pennsylvania-based Ocugen has moved one step closer to bringing a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India-based Bharat Biotech into the United States market. The company submitted a “Master File” to the U.S., Food and Drug Administration, a necessary step ahead of seeking Emergency Use Authorization. Ocugen and Bharat Biotech have been...
WorldFirst Coast News

UK officials: Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID variant first seen in India

LONDON, UK — British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

India denies asking state banks to withdraw cash held abroad over Cairn dispute

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's government on Sunday denied asking its state-run banks to withdraw funds from their foreign currency accounts abroad on fears that Cairn Energy may attempt to seize the cash in a tax dispute, adding New Delhi was open to resolve the matter. London-listed Cairn is involved in a long-drawn out tussle with the Indian government over tax claims and was awarded damages of more than $1.2 billion by an international tribunal late last year.
Oregon StatePosted by
KGW

Oregon sends COVID aid to India, Pfizer to send vaccines abroad

OREGON, USA — With about half of Oregon and Washington's populations vaccinated against COVID-19, life is easing back to "normal." The Pacific Northwest is now sending aid to people in other countries who are less fortunate. On May 20, crews in Portland loaded 300,000 rapid COVID test kits onto a...
Healthdeseret.com

It looks like the Pfizer vaccine should be safe against the new India variant

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is reportedly 75% effective against the new coronavirus variant discovered in India, according to Reuters. The vaccine has also been shown to be effective against the variant in South Africa, Reuters reports. BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin told CNBC that the vaccine...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

India's vaccine output likely to fall short of target, sources say

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s output of COVID-19 shots for August-December is likely to be lower than the government’s public estimate, according to internal projections shared with Reuters by two sources. Lower-than-expected production could delay India’s plans to vaccinate all its adults this year, amid fears the country will face...