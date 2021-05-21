newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

Frisco Education Foundation awards nearly $740K to class of 2021

By Matt Payne
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Frisco Education Foundation has awarded nearly $740,000 in college scholarships to Frisco ISD seniors. A total of 931 scholarships was awarded to 801 seniors, according to a district news release. The annual scholarship night for the class of 2021 was scheduled outdoors May 18 at the Frisco Roughriders’ Riders Field, but inclement weather led to the district quickly moving inside at the FISD Administration Building.

frisco.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Frisco, TX
Frisco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
Frisco, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#College Students#Assistant Director#The Frisco Roughriders#Fisd#Fef#Frisco Roughriders#Frisco Isd Seniors#Awards#College Scholarships#Donors#Field#Riders#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Schultz, Wernick Discuss D11 in Forum

Speed racing, Midtown, crime and safety, and streets were among the things discussed when Jaynie Schultz and Barry Wernick, who are both vying for the District 11 city council seat in a June runoff election, participated in a lunchtime virtual forum held Friday. : Meet D11, D13 Runoff Candidates at...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.