newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tribune Publishing : shareholders approve co's sale to Alden - WSJ

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

May 21 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co's shareholders have voted to approve a takeover offer from hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The deal gives Alden full control of Tribune's newspapers like Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News, the report added.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribune Publishing#Newspapers#Publishing Company#Publishing Companies#Chicago Tribune#Global Companies#Alden Global Capital Llc#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Daily News#Newslight#Swiss#The Baltimore Sun#Shareholders#Sale#April#Reporting#February#Share Offer#Bengaluru#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Business104.1 WIKY

Carl Icahn holds about $400 million stake in Allstate – WSJ

(Reuters) – Activist investor Carl Icahn holds a roughly $400 million, or 1%, stake in insurer Allstate Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Icahn has not yet made any demands as he supports the insurer’s move to cut costs and sell more...
Businesscapradio.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The Tribune newspapers were sold to a hedge fund intent on doubling profit margins. But Alden Global Capital's victory is an indictment of Chicago's philanthropic leadership. Why did no one step up?. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. After a roller coaster ride of...
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: Alden Global Capital Officially Bags Tribune Publishing

Alden Global Capital’s bid to acquire Tribune Publishing has been successful. Tribune shareholders approved the deal, which is valued at $630 million, on Friday. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who, in addition to owning the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union Tribune controls 24 percent of Tribune’s stock, abstained from voting on the transaction. Alden, which currently owns such papers as the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News through its Digital First Media chain, already owned one-third of Tribune. The company is known for aggressive cost-cutting measures at its papers. The deal has been opposed by many Tribune employees as well as outside observers, but the search for an alternate buyer failed. “The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term,” said Alden president Heath Freeman in a statement.
Businesstalesbuzz.com

NY Daily News parent Tribune approves Alden Global takeover

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, parent company of the New York Daily News and one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, on Friday approved a takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned one-third of Tribune, now takes full control of the New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune,...
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

As newsroom ‘vampire’ Alden wins shareholders’ approval to buy Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers, staff plan to continue fight for local news

Shareholders voted Friday to approve Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Baltimore Sun. Alden, the New York-based hedge fund that became Tribune’s largest shareholder in November 2019, has been labeled a “hedge fund vampire” for draining newsrooms dry and reaping their profits.
Irvine, CAOrange County Business Journal

Acorns to go Public: WSJ

Acorns Grow Inc., an Irvine-based fintech started by local entrepreneurs Walter Cruttenden and son Jeff Cruttenden, plans to go public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values the investment app at about $2.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. Acorns will combine with Pioneer Merger...
Businesstherealdeal.com

Adam Neumann’s WeWork golden parachute even bigger than previously reported

Adam Neumann’s golden parachute is the gift that keeps on giving. As part of his exit package from the flex-office company, Neumann received an approximately $245 million stock award in February, a benefit that other early shareholders didn’t receive, Wall Street Journal reported. That benefit was a part of a...
Beverly Hills, CALos Angeles Business Journal

MGM to Be Acquired by Amazon for $8.45 Billion

Beverly Hills-based Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., the 97-year-old Hollywood studio that is home to James Bond and other legacy film franchises, is set to be acquired by Amazon for $8.45 billion. The deal, announced May 26 by Amazon.com Inc., gives the Seattle ecommerce giant rights to the storied studio’s library of...
Businesstheubj.com

Amazon is approaching an arrangement to purchase MGM Holdings for nearly $9 billion

Amazon is approaching an arrangement to purchase Hollywood Studio MGM Holdings for nearly $9 billion, as per reports. In the decade since its looked into going chapter 11, MGM has been possessed by an assortment of multifaceted investments and holding organizations, and started investigating a deal in December. Potential purchasers have been careful about the film and TV studio’s asking cost throughout the long term, yet converses with Amazon have been developing since the start of the year.
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Report: Amazon to buy MGM Studios

Amazon.com Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire MGM Holdings, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. The nearly $9 billion deal could be announced as early as this week. The deal would be Amazon's second-largest acquisition, behind its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Amazon Reportedly Closes in on MGM Acquisition

According to reports from the financial press, Amazon could announce a deal this week to acquire MGM for $9 billion including debt. If completed, the transaction would solidify Amazon’s Prime service as the largest competitor to Netflix in a market that is seeing further consolidation and competition. According to the...
Journalismtalkingbiznews.com

Politico taps Ward as a breaking news reporter

Myah Ward has been promoted to the post of breaking news reporter at Politico, and she continues to work with the nightly team in her new role. Previously, she held the post of digital producer, reporter Politico Nightly and before that was a breaking news intern. Ward has also had...
New York City, NYNew York Post

DOJ reportedly tells casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as foreign agent

The Department of Justice has reportedly told casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a lobbyist for China over his 2017 efforts to curry favor with Chinese authorities. At the root of the order is Wynn’s efforts to persuade American officials to send Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman with ties to former President Donald Trump, back to his home country, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Paul Weiss, Latham, Cravath Lawyers Headline Amazon MGM Buy (2)

The streaming content wars are providing opportunities for lucrative mergers and acquisitions work for a bevy of Big Law firms. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Latham & Watkins are counseling Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. on the film studio’s nearly $9 billion sale to Amazon.com announced Wednesday. Cravath, Swaine & Moore is representing Amazon.