newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Federal National Mortgage Association : The Economy Continues to Improve, While Housing Takes a Breather in April

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) April 27-28 meeting show meeting participants considered several factors that could be suppressing labor force participation, such as 'early retirements, health concerns, childcare responsibilities, and expanded unemployment insurance benefits.' Meeting participants also noted the potential inflationary pressures from reopening as well as supply-chain bottlenecks. Participants 'generally expected' those inflation measure to ease, though 'a number of participants remarked that supply chain bottlenecks and input shortages may not be resolved quickly and, if so, these factors could put upward pressure on prices beyond this year.' The minutes also notably made mention that 'a number of participants' agreed further improvement in overall economy activity would make it appropriate to begin discussing the possibility of adjusting the current pace of asset purchases at one of the upcoming meetings.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Housing Prices#Housing Sales#Housing Construction#Key Takeaways#Saar#The Census Bureau#Lei#Fomc#Nahb#Housing Market Index#Fannie Mae#Esr#Continued Housing Demand#April Housing Starts#Economic Outlook#Inflation Measures#Unemployment Insurance#Multifamily Permits#Single Family Permits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Applications in U.S. Dip in Late May

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending May 21, 2021,mortgage applications decreased 4.2 percent from one week earlier. The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 4.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Housing Deficit Has Soared 52% Since 2018, Says Freddie Mac

In an update on the nation’s growing housing shortage, Freddie Mac is reporting the deficit soared 52% from 2.5 million in 2018 to 3.8 million in 2020 thanks in part to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the deficit in the supply of entry-level homes is even more...
Real Estatesouthfloridaagentmagazine.com

Mortgage applications drop 4% on higher rates in latest MBA survey

Mortgage applications fell 4.2% on a week-over-week, seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended May 21, while the 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 3.18% from 3.15%, the Mortgage Bankers Association said, citing its Market Composite Index. On an unadjusted basis, the index slid 4%. The refinance index, meanwhile, fell...
Real Estatethemreport.com

The Great Mortgage Rate Rollercoaster Ride

The rollercoaster ride that is mortgages rates continued this week, as the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) again dropped five basis points to 2.95%, down from last week when Freddie Mac reported rates hitting the 3% mark. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.15%. Freddie Mac’s Primary...
Real EstateMiddletown Press

US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 2.95%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates declined this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan back down below the 3% mark. Signs continued of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year rate fell to 2.95% from 3% last week....
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Mortgage interest rates fall below 3% for first time in 2 weeks

Average mortgage rates dropped 0.7 points from last week to 2.95% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the week ending May 27, 2021, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey. "Mortgage rates are down below three percent, continuing to offer many homeowners the potential to refinance and increase...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

US consumer confidence holds steady, soaring prices slows housing momentum

WASHINGTON (May 25): US consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month high in May, as optimism over jobs tempered concerns about rising inflation and diminishing government financial support. Though the survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday suggested the pace of economic growth remained robust in the second quarter, the recovery...
Real Estatenwaonline.com

Prices soaring in housing market, data shows

WASHINGTON -- The housing market has grown so overheated that prices keep hitting record highs as demand outpaces supply -- and roughly half of all U.S. houses are now selling above their list price. Two years ago, before the pandemic, just a quarter of homes were selling above asking price,...
BusinessInman.com

A national home value downturn isn't in our future. Here's why

There’s an overwhelming amount of data and headlines circulating. This column is my attempt to make sense of it all for you, the real estate professional, from an overall economic standpoint. Regular readers and viewers of my videos will know that I generally take this opportunity to give you an...
Businessinvesting.com

White House says rising home prices are a concern

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is monitoring rising U.S. home prices, which it is concerned are increasingly making housing unaffordable, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday. "The increase in housing prices we've seen does raise concerns for us about housing affordability and access to the housing market," White...
Real Estatecommercialsearch.com

Commercial/Multifamily Mortgage Delinquencies Decreased in April

MBA’s latest CREF Loan Performance Survey found that delinquency rates for mortgages backed by commercial and multifamily properties are also declining. The commercial and multifamily real estate market continues to slowly recover this spring. Vaccination rates are rising, state and local economies are re-opening and COVID-19 cases are slowly declining.
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rising home prices threaten to overheat summer housing market

The weather isn’t the only thing heating up as summer months approach – the housing market continues to see home prices rise, too. It's a phenomenon that's preventing less-interested home buyers from being able to purchase a home and leading some economists to wonder if the housing market is heating up too quickly.
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Lot development on the rise in tight housing market

Tight supplies of homes for sale in metro Phoenix have helped drive up prices and challenged buyers. The supply pressures could see some alleviation, according to real estate research firm Zonda. Steven Hensley, advisory manager for Zonda, said lot development for new homes was up 23% regionally in the first...
Real EstateCredit Union Times

Mortgage Outlook Improves as Median Sales Prices Hit New Record

The outlook for mortgage originations brightened under the latest forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association despite record high housing prices and low inventories. The Washington, D.C.-based group raised its mid-year forecasts for refinances, while slightly lowering its second-quarter forecast for purchases. Neither change affected the year’s expected trends of falling refinances and rising purchases.
Real EstatePosted by
AFP

US new home sales fell in April as housing market cools

Sales of new homes fell more than expected in the United States last month, the government said on Tuesday, the latest sign the housing market may have peaked after booming amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Low mortgage rates and the disruptions to daily life caused by the pandemic sent the housing market soaring in 2020, tightening supply and pushing home prices up.
Real EstatePosted by
AFP

High prices and scarce supply douse burning US housing market

The boom in US real estate was one of the more unusual side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but government and industry data released in recent days show sales are on a downward slope, a consequence of the economy's recovery and a shortage of homes to buy. - Unintended consequences - Despite tens of millions of people losing their jobs as the Covid-19 pandemic struck the United States, the housing market rebounded sharply from an initial slump, supported by people who could afford it seeking out new digs with offices closed across the country.
U.S. Politicsworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Home Builders Blast Biden Administration About Doubling Lumber Tariffs

Shows White House Does Not Care About Housing Affordability, Says NAHB. The U.S. homebuilding industry is not happy with the Biden administration these days about their move to double lumber taxes. Chuck Fowke, Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), just issued the following statement following the U.S....