Federal National Mortgage Association : The Economy Continues to Improve, While Housing Takes a Breather in April

The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) April 27-28 meeting show meeting participants considered several factors that could be suppressing labor force participation, such as 'early retirements, health concerns, childcare responsibilities, and expanded unemployment insurance benefits.' Meeting participants also noted the potential inflationary pressures from reopening as well as supply-chain bottlenecks. Participants 'generally expected' those inflation measure to ease, though 'a number of participants remarked that supply chain bottlenecks and input shortages may not be resolved quickly and, if so, these factors could put upward pressure on prices beyond this year.' The minutes also notably made mention that 'a number of participants' agreed further improvement in overall economy activity would make it appropriate to begin discussing the possibility of adjusting the current pace of asset purchases at one of the upcoming meetings.