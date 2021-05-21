Auto data startup Wejo in talks with Virtuoso on SPAC merger -sources

Autonomous trucking startup Plus (formerly known as Plus.ai) is a company I've begun to follow closely. While much of the hype around autonomous driving centers around the future of the consumer automotive sector, the technology holds vast implications for the massive commercial trucking industry, responsible for moving an estimated 70-plus percent of all U.S. freight. For that matter, truckers have been in even higher demand since the pandemic-induced surge of online shopping. This need outstrips the number of available drivers in coming years considerably. While many traditional, major tech players are involved in the autonomous vehicle category, since it is a developing technology, there is also significant opportunity for startups if they can pick the right niche and bring something truly differentiated to the table.