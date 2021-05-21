newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Auto data startup Wejo in talks with Virtuoso on SPAC merger -sources

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

May 21 (Reuters) - Wejo is in talks to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Virtuoso Acquisition Corp in a deal that would value the British connected car data start-up at more than $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said. The deal has not closed...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Gm#Sec#Startup Companies#Startup Investors#Investment Companies#Software Companies#Reuters#Virtuoso Acquisition Corp#British#General Motors Co#Bloomberg#Spacs#Ipo#Sec#Gm#Hyundai Motor Co#Daimler#Citigroup#Chief Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

eFFECTOR Goes Public In a SPAC Merger Deal With Locust Walk

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. eFFECTOR Therapeutics announced today it plans to go public via a merger with a special acquisition purpose company (SPAC) Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, after which the combined company will debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “EFTR”.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Investing App Acorns Agrees to Go Public Via $2.2 Billion SPAC Merger

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investing app Acorns announced today it is going public through a merger with a special acquisition purpose company (SPAC), in a deal that will value the savings and investing app at approximately $2.2 billion.
BusinessStreet.Com

From Acorns Mighty OAKS Grow With Pioneer Merger SPAC

Acorns, the savings and investing app, announced plans to go public via a $2 billion SPAC deal with Pioneer Merger Company. “Now was the time to go public to accelerate our growth and get the tools of responsible wealth-making in everyone’s hands as fast as possible, when they need it most," said Acorns CEO Noah Kerner, as first reported by CNBC.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

P3 Health Partners to go public via $2.3 billion SPAC merger

(Reuters) - P3 Health Partners said on Tuesday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Foresight Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at $2.3 billion, including debt. The health population management company said the deal is expected to provide it with cash...
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

SPACs Generally Flat, Mergers Rise Slightly

This morning saw 2 M&A Deals get announced, and both slightly rose on the day. Yet merger "pops" remain relatively small and both SPACs are trading at discounts to NAV:. Post market, we got a bonus deal as Foresight Acquisition (FORE), who struck a deal with P3 Health Partners. The deal values the patient-centered and physician-led population health management company at $2.3B EV. The deal financing includes a $200M PIPE that is backed by Janus Henderson and funds managed by Fidelity.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EV Charging Company Tritium Goes Public Via $1.2 Billion SPAC Merger With DCRN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturer Tritium announced it is going public via a merger with a special acquisition purpose company (SPAC) Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN), in a business deal that will take the company's valuation to approximately $1.2 billion.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Enjoy Technologies Hires New Legal Chief Ahead of SPAC Merger

Enjoy to merge with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. Mobile retail startup Enjoy Technology, Inc., has named former. lawyer Tiffany Meriweather as its new chief legal officer. Meriweather joins Enjoy, headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., as the company prepares to go public through a SPAC merger with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. She appears to succeed former CLO Samantha Villanueva-Meyer, who is now Enjoy’s chief compliance officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.
StocksInvestorPlace

DCRN Stock News: 17 Things We Know About the $1.4B Tritium SPAC Merger

Tritium is in the news today following an announcement that it will undergo a special purpose acquisition company merger (SPAC) with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:DCRN) to take its stock public. Here’s everything investors need to know about the SPAC merger between Tritium and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II.
BusinessTechCrunch

EV fast charger developer Tritium to go public via SPAC merger at $1.2B valuation

Tritium said Wednesday it will be heading to the Nasdaq via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. II, or DCRN, though it declined to provide a timeline for when the transaction is expected to close. The transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of up to $403 million. Tritium will be listed under the ticker “DCFC.”
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Valens to Go Public Via SPAC Merger With PTK (PTK) in a $1.16 Billion Deal

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Semiconductor solutions provider Valens Semiconductor announced today it is going public through a merger with a special acquisition purpose company (SPAC) PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PTK) in a $1.16 billion business deal.
BusinessTechCrunch

Airbyte announces $26M Series A for open-source data connector platform

Benchmark led the investment with help from 8VC, Accel, SV Angel, Y Combinator and multiple tech industry luminaries. The company has raised more than $31 million, all of it coming this year. “What we’re building is an open-source data integration platform to bring data wherever it is, whether it’s a...
Businessenterprisetalk.com

JC Data Solutions Entering Into A Definitive Merger Agreement

JC Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: JCDS) and TerraData.ai today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which TerraData.ai has agreed to acquire JCDS in an all cash merger. The closing of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions, including approval of the merger by the...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

In It For The Long Haul: Autonomous Trucking Startup Plus Goes Public Via SPAC

Autonomous trucking startup Plus (formerly known as Plus.ai) is a company I've begun to follow closely. While much of the hype around autonomous driving centers around the future of the consumer automotive sector, the technology holds vast implications for the massive commercial trucking industry, responsible for moving an estimated 70-plus percent of all U.S. freight. For that matter, truckers have been in even higher demand since the pandemic-induced surge of online shopping. This need outstrips the number of available drivers in coming years considerably. While many traditional, major tech players are involved in the autonomous vehicle category, since it is a developing technology, there is also significant opportunity for startups if they can pick the right niche and bring something truly differentiated to the table.