Financial Reports

LEFTERIS ACQUISITION CORP. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related. Audit Report or Completed Interim Review. (the "SEC") issued a public statement entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies" ("SPACs") (the "Statement"). In the Statement, the. SEC. staff expressed its...

www.marketscreener.com
TheStreet

Lightbridge Corporation Announces Postponement Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

RESTON, Va., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it is postponing its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") to Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11am ET to provide its shareholders with additional time to vote on the proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the Meeting. Shareholders are advised that because one of the proposals involves proposed amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Lightbridge common stock must approve such proposal.
Financial Reports

ONEnergy Inc. Reports 2021 Q1 Results

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) loss, and total comprehensive loss for the three-month period were $286,000 and $384,000, respectively, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $204,000 and total comprehensive loss of $410,000, during same period in 2020.
Financial Reports

PowerBand Releases Q1 2021 Financial Results

Powerband Solutions Reports Q1 2021 revenues of $2,889,768 compared to $1,426,851 for Q4 2020. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is announcing that it has filed its Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced today receipt, on May 25, 2021, of notification from the NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange") that the Company has regained compliance with all of the continued listing standards set forth in Part 10, Section 1003 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide") relating to the Exchange's continued listing requirements.
Reno, NV

Pershing Resources Engages of UHY LLP to Conduct Audit of 2020-2019 Financial Statements

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), announced today that it has engaged UHY LLP, a licensed Certified Public Accounting, (CPA), firm, (https://www.uhy-us.com/), to perform the audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The audit is expected to be completed by June 30th of 2021. UHY, LLP is a PCAOB registered accounting firm.
New York City, NY
TheStreet

Ranpak Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (PACK) - Get Report, a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of its Class A common stock. The proposed offering consists of 4,500,000 shares being offered by Ranpak and 500,000 shares being offered by certain selling security holders of Ranpak (the "Selling Security Holders"). In addition, Ranpak intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, in a number equal to up to 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the offering, to cover over-allotments, if any. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, as well as customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Markets
TheStreet

The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Share Consolidation To Satisfy Nasdaq Price Requirement

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real" or the " Company") [TSXV: REAX] [OTCQX: REAXF], a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, announced it will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the " Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation represents another step towards the listing of the Company's Common Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market (" Nasdaq").
Financial Reports

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announced today it has filed financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. All amounts unless stated otherwise are presented in British Pounds (GBP). The Company has maintained its presence within the...
Economy

Stans Energy Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Stans Energy Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Stans') (TSXV:HRE) provides an update today that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the 'OSC') of the Company's continuous disclosure and a subsequent request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has filed amended and restated interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 along with a corresponding restated management discussion and analysis.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Result of AGM

Results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The Company is pleased to announce that, at the eighth AGM held at 15.30 p.m. (BST) on 25 May 2021, each of the Resolutions were duly passed without amendment. The details of each resolution are as follows:. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS. Resolution 1. IT WAS...
Business

IMC International Mining Corp. Appoints Two Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTCQB:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) ('IMC' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Jason Nickel and Mr. David McAdam as Directors of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Nickel is an experienced mining engineer, investor and...
Business

FBL Financial (FFG) Completes Take-Private Transaction With FBL Financial Group

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("FBPCIC") today announced that it has completed its transaction with FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) ("FBL Financial Group" or "the Company"). Under the terms of the previously announced agreement, FBPCIC acquired the outstanding shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B common stock that neither FBPCIC nor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation ("IFBF") owned prior to the transaction for $61.00 per share in cash.
Financial Reports
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company" or "FWAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The shares will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on May 25, 2021, under the ticker symbol "FWAC". The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Houston, TX

Camber Energy Discloses Receipt of Notice From NYSE American

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ('Camber' or the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas company, announced that on May 21, 2021, it was notified by the NYSE American (the 'Exchange') that the Company was not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards as set forth in set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the 'Company Guide') given the Company failed to timely file (the 'Filing Delinquency') its Form 10-K for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Report'). The delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Report.
Business

PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Decisions of its Board of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL, MOEX: MTLR), a leading Russian mining and metals company, announces the decisions made by its Board of Directors at a meeting held on May 24, 2021.
Financial Reports

Form 8-K FIRST FINANCIAL CORP For: May 19

TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA - The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a semi-annual dividend of 53 cents per share payable on July 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 17, 2021. Today’s declaration increases the total dividend paid in 2021 to $1.06 per share, a 1.9% increase from 2020 and is the Corporation's 33rd consecutive year of increased regular dividends.
New York City, NY
TheStreet

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. ("Singular Genomics"), a company focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,200,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Singular Genomics. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Singular Genomics, are expected to be $224.4 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OMIC" on May 27, 2021. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Singular Genomics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,530,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Financial Reports

First Cobalt Files First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") today announced the filing of its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. For complete details of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please...
Personal Finance

AICPA proposes implementation guidance for insurance standard

The American Institute of CPAs’ Financial Reporting Executive Committee posted draft versions of its interpretations of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s new long-duration insurance accounting standard. The standard, which FASB issued in 2018, makes specific improvements to its existing insurance standards for recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure requirements for long-duration...