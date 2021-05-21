LEFTERIS ACQUISITION CORP. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. ("Singular Genomics"), a company focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,200,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Singular Genomics. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Singular Genomics, are expected to be $224.4 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OMIC" on May 27, 2021. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Singular Genomics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,530,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.