newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Ghana police arrest 21 LGBT+ activists at 'unlawful' gathering

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Ghanaian police on Friday said they had detained 21 people they suspected of promoting an LGBT+ agenda at an unlawful assembly in the southeastern city of Ho.

LGBT+ people face widespread persecution in the West African nation where gay sex is punishable with up to three years imprisonment.

The 16 women and five men were arrested on Thursday at a hotel for nurses and midwives, the police statement said, alleging they had gathered to advocate LGBT+ activities with books and flyers with titles including, "Coming out" and "All about Trans."

The detainees will appear before a court on June 4.

Rights organisation Rightify Ghana said the group had met to share insight on how to document and report human rights violations being experienced by LGBT+ Ghanaians.

"The press teamed up with the police to storm the meeting location, started taking images, took their belongings and arrested them," it said in a post on Twitter.

"We are calling on the Ghana Police Service to #ReleaseThe21," it said.

Ghana has not prosecuted anyone for same-sex relations in years, but LGBT+ people face frequent abuse and discrimination, including blackmail and attacks, human rights researchers say.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbt Rights#Detainees#Human Rights Activists#Lgbt Rights#Gay Rights#Unlawful Assembly#Human Rights Violations#West African#Lgbt Ghanaians#The Ghana Police Service#Ghanaian Police#Widespread Persecution#Gay Sex#Same Sex Relations#Human Rights Researchers#Court#Women#Trans#Calling#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
LGBT
News Break
Minorities
Country
Ghana
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Prides ban LGBT+ police from parading in uniform

(Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Pride organisers in several U.S. and Canadian cities will ban LGBT+ police officers from wearing their uniforms during events this summer as anger about police brutality against minorities simmers a year after the murder of George Floyd. Marching in uniformed groups waving rainbow flags, LGBT+ policemen...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Malaysian police, officials, accused of trying to silence journalists

Malaysian authorities are using "intimidating measures to threaten and punish the media," the National Union of Journalists said on Monday, citing "a worrying pattern" of journalists being summoned by police to give statements about their reporting. The NUJ, along with the Centre for Independent Media and the Independent Media Movement,...
Protestsmix929.com

Morocco police halt protest in support of jailed activists

RABAT (Reuters) – Moroccan authorities on Tuesday stopped human rights activists from protesting outside parliament to demand the release of dissident journalists Soulaimane Raissouni, who is on a hunger strike, and Omar Radi. Police heavily outnumbered the small group of activists who tried to gather for a sit-in in front...
Public Safetycpj.org

Ghana police detain 2 Citi FM journalists, beat 1 in custody

Abuja, May 25, 2021 – Ghanaian authorities must thoroughly investigate allegations that police officers beat journalist Caleb Kudah in custody; arbitrarily detained Kudah and his colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo; and deleted photos from their phones, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. On May 11, police officers in Accra, the...
Minoritiestrust.org

Major donors urge Ghana to respect LGBT+ rights amid crackdown

NAIROBI, May 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major foreign aid donors called on Ghana on Tuesday to respect LGBT+ rights following a crackdown including arrests of people from sexual minorities and an increase in homophobic persecution. In the latest incident, police in the West African country arrested 21 people last...
ProtestsMissoulian

World leaders condemn arrest of Belarusian opposition activist

A leading Belarusian opposition activist has been arrested in Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a fighter jet to escort his Ryanair plane to Minsk, according to Pull Pervogo, Belarusian state broadcaster. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield speaks with Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya about the arrest.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Uganda arrests NGO worker after Total’s Tilenga investigation

Ugandan police have arrested an NGO member and an Italian journalist, in a move seemingly linked to an investigation of Total’s Tilenga project. Maxwell Atuhura is a member of AFIEGO, which partners with Amis de la Terre France and Survie, and other members of the Stop EACOP alliance. Atuhura appears to still be under arrest and his whereabouts are unclear.
Baltimore, MDWTOP

Arrest made in Baltimore anti-violence activist’s death

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police say they’ve made an arrest in the killing of a well-known anti-violence activist. Police commissioner Michael Harrison thanked officers in a statement Thursday “for their diligence” in apprehending the suspect in the killing of Dante Barksdale. Harrison said he will work with prosecutors “to ensure...
Advocacymwakilishi.com

Kenyan Migrant Worker and Activist Malcolm Bidali Arrested in Qatar

Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan migrant worker in Qatar, has reportedly been arrested and detained in the Gulf nation. Bidali, who works as a security guard, was allegedly picked by authorities on May 4th shortly after making a presentation to civil society groups on the state of migrant workers in Qatar.
Societybalkaninsight.com

‘No Gathering’ of Croats at Controversial WWII Bleiburg Site: Police

Police in Austria said that an annual mass gathering at Bleiburg to commemorate the World War II killings of Croatian Nazi collaboration troops and civilians, where nationalist symbols are often displayed, is not expected to take place this year. A religious ceremony prior to a rally by Croats at Loibacher...
Law EnforcementHuman Rights Watch

New Philippines Police Chief Signals Change

Two recent developments signal possible improvement in the conduct of the Philippine National Police (PNP), which has been deeply implicated in President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly “war on drugs” and other abuses. One was the announcement Monday by Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra that the PNP will allow the department...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Pak human rights commission condemns assault on journalist

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesday condemned the brutal attack on journalist Asad Ali Toor. "HRCP strongly condemns the brutal assault on journalist@AsadAToor by three unknown men who barged into his residence. We see it as yet another attack on freedom of expression and a free press. HRCP demands that the authorities apprehend and charge the assailants immediately," Pakistan's Human Rights Commission said in a tweet.