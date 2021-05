Spring has sprung in Saskatchewan. This is an exciting time for nature enthusiasts, for hiking, for being outdoors and nature watching. Very shortly, we will start seeing young animals such as ducklings, rabbits, songbirds or fawns in their natural habitats. Unfortunately, this is also the time of year when well-intentioned people sometimes interfere with young wildlife. The Ministry of Environment wants to emphasize a simple message regarding young animals: Physical distancing isn’t just for humans, leave young wildlife alone and please don’t touch them. Trying to help wild animals that appear orphaned, or lost, is often detrimental to their health and safety. In nature, young animals and birds are purposely placed into seclusion by their mothers to protect them from predators.