Clearfield County awarded $5.2 million in emergency rental assistance
Clearfield, PA — The Department of Human Services awarded Central Pennsylvania Community Action awarded $5,212,625 for their emergency rental assistance program. "This program was designed to assist eligible individuals in households within the county who are obligated to pay rent...and has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in income due directly or indirectly to COVID-19," said Michelle Stiner, Director of Operations & Finance CPCA.www.wjactv.com