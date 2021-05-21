BTS Member V On His Solo Mixtape and A$AP Rocky on Collaborating With Morrissey

Stand down, Navy. It’s hard to see other people living the life you desire, but at least A$AP Rocky makes it look good. The 32-year-old rapper, style icon, and Rihanna’s current arm candy gave us a crumb of their romance in a new profile with GQ, breaking down his collaboration with French designer Marine Serre, which he conceptualized while in jail in Sweden in 2019, and discussing his upcoming album, tentatively titled All Smiles. Though they’ve been friends since 2013, the couple appeared to get serious in 2020, when he visited her home, Barbados, where Rocky’s father was born. “The love of my life,” he says, sounding just like her Instagram commenters. “My lady.” “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he tells GQ, locking her down in print. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” Instead of a traditional quarantine, they road-tripped across the U.S. together in a massive tour bus, inspiring his highly anticipated fourth album.