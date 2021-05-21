newsbreak-logo
BTS Member V On His Solo Mixtape and A$AP Rocky on Collaborating With Morrissey

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re anything like us, we see an interesting headline during our daily scroll—pause to read it—but then keep scrolling without reading the actual story. So at the end of each week, we’re rounding up all the buzziest, news-worthy headlines you might have missed. Think of it like the “saved” feature on Instagram but for news instead of aesthetically pleasing photos. Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, A$AP Rocky collaborates with Morrissey for his new album, and more—this is what you missed this week.

MusicMonster Children

New A$AP Album Features Morrissey

A$AP Rocky’s upcoming studio album, All Smiles, features ex-Smiths frontman Morrissey. What. The. Fuck. Seems kinda odd with the whole saying racist shit and openly supporting the far-right party, For Britain. You’d think Rocky would take a wide-berth, but apparently not. In a recent GQ cover story, Rocky has this to say about the collaboration:
Musicthebrag.com

The Simpsons officially release Morrissey parody song as a single

In news that Morrissey definitely did not want to wake up to, The Simpsons have gone ahead and officially released the Smiths-style parody song ‘Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)’ from a recent episode as a single. Last month a highly publicized episode of the Simpsons showed Lisa...
Celebritieswcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

LONDON (AP) — Dua Lipa called for a “fair” pay raise for U.K. health workers as she was named a double winner at the Brit Awards in London last night. And she had a receptive audience for her plea. Of the 4,000 who attended the ceremony at the O2 Arena, 2,500 were health workers and their guests — given their tickets as a way of thanking them for their service during the pandemic. Lipa the won awards for top British female solo artist and album of the year. Taylor Swift got the global icon award, an honor that in the past has gone to stars like Elton John and David Bowie.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

A$AP Rocky Says Morrissey Is On His New Album All Smiles

A$AP Rocky has divulged new details about his next studio album in a cover story for GQ. The follow-up to 2018’s TESTING is tentatively titled All Smiles, and it features collaborations with none other than Morrissey. According to the profile, the singer has been “writing, producing, and contributing vocals” to Rocky’s new album. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” Rocky said of working with the Smiths co-founder. When reached by Pitchfork, a representative for A$AP Rocky had no further information or comment on the collaboration.
Musickpopstarz.com

Queen Shows Support for BTS's 'Butter', Fans Speculate a Collaboration

Keep on reading to know more. Queen Shows Support for BTS's 'Butter', Fans Speculate a Collaboration. On May 18, KST, BTS dropped their official teaser for their upcoming digital single, "Butter," on their official social media. In the 24-second clip, it features all seven members: Suga, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and RM standing side-by-side donning fine suits and bopping their heads to a funky tune that is reminiscent of Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust," a classic song that was released in 1980.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

J-Hope on Growing Up in BTS, His Next Mixtape and More

One of BTS’ many high-profile fans, Late Late Show host James Corden, says the group is “at their core, a force for good.” With his dimpled smile, warm manner and fierce stage presence, 27-year-old rapper, dancer, songwriter, and producer J-Hope embodies the group’s combination of fundamental goodness and overwhelming talent; even his choice of stage name radiates positivity. In the first of Rolling Stone’s breakout interviews with each of the seven members of BTS, J-Hope looked back at the group’s early days, reflected on his musical future, and more. He spoke from a studio room at the Seoul headquarters of the group’s label, HYBE’s Big Hit, wearing an olive coat over a crisp white t-shirt. His energy was restrained compared to his relentlessly buoyant TV interviews, but his high-watt smile was never far away.
MusicNME

BTS’ V teases solo mixtape, says it might be released later this year

BTS member V has revealed details about his upcoming solo mixtape, which might be released later this year. In celebration of BTS’ Rolling Stone cover feature, the publication released individual digital covers featuring in-depth interviews with each member of the boyband. During V’s interview, the vocalist opened up about working on his forthcoming solo mixtape, his musical influences and more.
Celebritiesnerdsandbeyond.com

Demi Lovato’s Debut Podcast to Launch May 19

Demi Lovato is going to be busy! On top of her recently announced unscripted series Unidentified with Demi Lovato for Peacock, the singer is set to launch her debut podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato with podcast company Cadence13 next week. According to Deadline, the podcast will feature Lovato conversing with...
Celebritiesbeatroutemedia.com

A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna Is “The One”

When the music video for ‘Fashion Killa‘ came out in 2013, tons of fans started to ship a relationship between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Despite the hashtags and tweets encouraging a relationship between the two, they stayed just friends for years to come. Fast forward and rumors that Rocky and...
CelebritiesBBC

A$AP Rocky confirms he is dating Rihanna

US rapper A$AP Rocky has announced that he is in a relationship with singer Rihanna. The rapper described her as "the love of my life" in an interview with GQ. Rumours over whether the stars were dating began as early as 2013, when the rapper supported Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.
CelebritiesNPR

Demi Lovato Comes Out As Nonbinary

Demi Lovato, two-time Grammy nominee and former Disney star, has come out as nonbinary. In the first episode of their new podcast 4D, Lovato says, "Over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them."
CelebritiesVulture

A$AP Rocky Joins Millions Who Call Rihanna ‘The Love of My Life’

Stand down, Navy. It’s hard to see other people living the life you desire, but at least A$AP Rocky makes it look good. The 32-year-old rapper, style icon, and Rihanna’s current arm candy gave us a crumb of their romance in a new profile with GQ, breaking down his collaboration with French designer Marine Serre, which he conceptualized while in jail in Sweden in 2019, and discussing his upcoming album, tentatively titled All Smiles. Though they’ve been friends since 2013, the couple appeared to get serious in 2020, when he visited her home, Barbados, where Rocky’s father was born. “The love of my life,” he says, sounding just like her Instagram commenters. “My lady.” “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he tells GQ, locking her down in print. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” Instead of a traditional quarantine, they road-tripped across the U.S. together in a massive tour bus, inspiring his highly anticipated fourth album.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Simpsons share full version of Morrissey parody “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)”

The highlight of the recent The Smiths-inspired episode of The Simpsons was undoubtedly "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)," the song by fictional band Quilloughby & The Snuffs that really nailed the tone and prose of late-'80s Smiths and early-'90s solo Morrissey records. The song, a duet featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Quilloughby doing a not-bad Moz impersonation and Yeardley Smith as Lisa Simpson, was co-written by Flight of The Conchords' Bret McKenzie and we only got to hear part of it in the episode, but they've now released the full version of the song to streaming services. We now get more of the lyrics and a very New Order style solo. Listen below.
MusicHollywood Reporter

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards Host Nick Jonas Says the Pandemic Offered a Chance to “Think Outside the Box”. Billboard Music Awards host Nick Jonas says he and the producers have turned the challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to create a unique awards show. “Because of some…. Billboard...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Rocky Rates His Best & Worst Looks

A$AP Rocky has been keeping it relatively low-key since the release of 2018's Testing, a highly experimental project that left fans divided despite undeniable high points like "Fukk Sleep" and "Praise The Lord." For his upcoming album All $miles, many have clamored for Rocky to return to vintage form, forgetting that he of all people has never been one to look back.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

A$AP Rocky Goes Public About Dating Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has confirmed his relationship with Rihanna, calling her “the love of my life”. The 32-year-old rapper opened up about the relationship in an interview with GQ. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”. “I think when...