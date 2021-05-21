Scott announces threshold of 80 percent vaccinated to remove all COVID restrictions
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced that when 80 percent of Vermont’s eligible population - those age 12 and older - have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will enter Step 4 of the Vermont Forward plan(link is external) – currently slated for July 4 – and remove its remaining restrictions. At a modest rate of 1,500 vaccinations a day, the state would reach Scott's goal by June 8.vermontbiz.com