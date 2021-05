Internet, do your thing. Let’s make my Cash App handle go viral! OK, that’s not the way things work. But going viral has been putting a lot of money in people’s pockets. Since the dawn of the Internet, we’ve taken part in making things go viral: “Chocolate Rain,” “Charlie Bit My Finger” and “David After Dentist” are only a few that are stamped in our memory. The most recent cases of going viral are on TikTok, and they’ve gone past likes and views: They’re influencing people to go out and buy things, making big bucks for lucky brands and influencers. And it’s not all up to chance; the marketing tactic of this era is coordinated virality.