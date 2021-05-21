newsbreak-logo
Canadian dollar advances for eighth straight week

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as encouraging U.S. factory data boosted the greenback, with the loonie adding to a streak of weekly gains and staying in reach of a 6-year high. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2055 to...

