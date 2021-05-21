State updates guidance for treating opioid use disorders

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana saw the nation’s steepest spike in drug-overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020, and over 70 percent of those deaths involved an opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While access to treatment for opioid use disorder is limited in the state, access to opioids remains broad. In 2019, Louisiana providers wrote 75 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons, compared to the national average of 47. In parishes such as Caddo, Evangeline and Rapides, there are more active opioid prescriptions than there are residents; and parishes like East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafayette, Ouachita, Orleans, Richland and St. Landry have exceptionally high prescription rates also. Through a growing partnership with Our Lady of the Lake, or OLOL, Regional Medical Center, LSU Professor of Psychology Julia Buckner is helping to add critically needed behavioral health services for patients who misuse opioids and other substances. Her team has already helped hundreds of patients.