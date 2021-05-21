newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

State updates guidance for treating opioid use disorders

By Sabine Poux, KDLL - Kenai
ktoo.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two years ago, the state released its first MAT Guide — a comprehensive set of recommendations for healthcare providers treating opioid use disorder. But a lot has changed since then, down to the name of the treatment. Back then, MAT stood for “Medication Assisted Treatment.” Now, it’s “Medications for Addiction Treatment.”

www.ktoo.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Addiction Medicine#Drug Treatment#Addiction Treatment#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Care#Opioid Addiction#Medications#Treatments#Healthcare Providers#Stopping Medication#Supplements#Mat Treatment#Research#Long Term Recovery#Social Services Website#Psycho Social Supports#Suboxone#Stigma#Authors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
HomelessEurekAlert

Long-lasting medications may improve treatment satisfaction for opioid use disorder

WHAT: A commentary from leaders at the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the NIH, discusses a new study showing that an extended-release injection of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, was preferred by patients compared to immediate-release buprenorphine, which must be taken orally every day. Extended-release formulations of medications used to treat opioid use disorder may be a valuable tool to address the current opioid addiction crisis and reduce its associated mortality. The study and the accompanying commentary were published May 10, 2021 in JAMA Network Open.
HealthNewswise

Patient support programs for painful conditions may reduce opioid use

Newswise — Programs that provide ongoing support to patients with painful conditions and complex medication regimens may also help them avoid using potentially risky opioid pain medications, or reduce the amount they use, a new study finds. The study looked at people with a wide range of autoimmune disorders, including...
Public Healthkmmo.com

CDC UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic. These recommendations...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

During Pandemic, Fewer Using Drug That Fights Opioid Overdose

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Use of the opioid overdose reversing medication naloxone has declined in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers found. The study authors said their findings suggest that people with opioid misuse disorders may be facing a dangerous decrease in access to naloxone.
Healthwsiu.org

Community Input Wanted On Opioid Use Disorders And Services

Community members are needed to help health officials improve services for opioid use disorders. Arrowleaf and the Southern 7 Health Department are distributing surveys to understand the beliefs, attitudes and understanding of opioid use disorder, as well as identifying community needs. They are seeking respondents from Pope and Hardin counties.
Mental HealthConnecticut Post

$10.7M for mental health, substance use disorder services

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting nearly $10.7 million in federal grants through the American Rescue Plan to support efforts to combat substance use disorder and increase access to mental health services, the state's congressional delegation said Tuesday. The funding comes in addition to $16.3 million provided in...
Healthpewtrusts.org

Emergency Departments Can Help People with Opioid Use Disorder Start Treatment

Hospital emergency departments (EDs) are a critical access point to the health care system, and effective ED programs can help improve health outcomes for individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD), a chronic disease experienced by more than 1.6 million Americans. Emergency rooms today are handling a growing caseload of overdose survivors.
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

LSU and OLOL Partner to Broaden Treatment for Opioid Use Disorde

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana saw the nation’s steepest spike in drug-overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020, and over 70 percent of those deaths involved an opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While access to treatment for opioid use disorder is limited in the state, access to opioids remains broad. In 2019, Louisiana providers wrote 75 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons, compared to the national average of 47. In parishes such as Caddo, Evangeline and Rapides, there are more active opioid prescriptions than there are residents; and parishes like East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafayette, Ouachita, Orleans, Richland and St. Landry have exceptionally high prescription rates also. Through a growing partnership with Our Lady of the Lake, or OLOL, Regional Medical Center, LSU Professor of Psychology Julia Buckner is helping to add critically needed behavioral health services for patients who misuse opioids and other substances. Her team has already helped hundreds of patients.
Healthbctv.org

Department of Health Highlights Medical Marijuana Program

The Department of Health today highlighted the state’s medical marijuana program following the quarterly Medical Marijuana Advisory Board Meeting. The Medical Marijuana Advisory Board works to ensure that Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program provides patients with access to the latest treatments and meets to discuss patient care, patient safety and new, high-quality research methods.
HealthMedicalXpress

Personality, treatment, and prescriber all influence retention for opioid rehab

A new report from researchers at The National Drug and Alcohol Research Center (NDARC), UNSW Sydney, has found that a person's characteristics, their treatment, and the prescriber all have significant influence on retention rates for opioid agonist treatment (OAT). The observational retrospective study published online in Addiction estimated retention in...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Kuhr among several named to state opioid panel

Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr and Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen were chosen to serve on a special state panel to help determine how to disperse opioid lawsuit settlement money. The two were among 13 appointed by Gov. Jared Polis this week to the Opioid Crisis Recovery Funds...
HealthMedicalXpress

AAO/HNS issue guideline for opioid use after otolaryngologic surgery

(HealthDay)—In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Foundation and published online April 6 in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, recommendations are presented for improving postoperative pain control while reducing the risk for opioid use disorder (OUD) among patients undergoing common otolaryngologic surgical procedures.