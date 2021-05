The Sabbath is a “sign” between God and man (cf. Ezek. 20:12, 20). A sign cannot be abolished, so it lasts forever. Take, for instance, the rainbow. It is a sign between God and man that He will not destroy the earth again with water. The rainbow in heaven tells of the “covenant of peace.” The rainbow is a sign produced by the operation of natural laws following the changes in precipitation organized by God. It becomes a fitting symbol of a “covenant between God and man relative to a great natural convulsion.”[1] How much more is the Sabbath a sign! It is a sign between God and His people (cf. Exod. 31:13, 17). Today, the Sabbath represents the existence of a particular relationship between God and His end-time people.