Kentucky’s attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider a recent ruling involving DUI cases. Republican State Rep. Derek Lewis was acquitted Wednesday of operating a vehicle under the influence. Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office says a ruling cited during the trial will “stand as a barrier” to prosecuting many DUI cases and thereby make the roads less safe. The petition came on the same day the ruling came into play in Rep. Lewis’ case. The state Supreme Court ruling was cited in a defense motion that prevented the prosecutor from presenting Lewis’ blood-test refusal to the jury.