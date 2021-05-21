newsbreak-logo
Catholic priest killed, another kidnapped in attack on Nigerian parish

By Catholic News Agency
catholicvoiceomaha.com
 5 days ago

Fr. Joe Keke, left, remains missing. Fr. Alphonsus Bello, right, was killed at age 33. / Diocese of Sokoto. Rome Newsroom, May 21, 2021 / 09:00 am (CNA). Gunmen attacked a Catholic parish in northern Nigeria Thursday, killing one priest and kidnapping another. Fr. Alphonsus Bello was found dead May...

catholicvoiceomaha.com
