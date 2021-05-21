Catholic priest killed, another kidnapped in attack on Nigerian parish

“With allegations of complicity by rogue military personnel in the prevalence of crimes in the country, there could not have been a worse moment for the army to lose its chief and top Generals. Late Major General Ibrahim Attahiru was barely four months in office when he died last Friday in a plane crash. While I commiserate with families of all the deceased officers, the president has a responsibility to appoint a new Chief of Army Staff without delay. The more this matter drags, the more the atmosphere becomes toxic, especially now that ethnic and religious propositions are entering the equation. Such divisive campaigns are dangerous for the military. Besides, the president should understand that the enemy doesn’t give you room to finish mourning. He attacks you when your command structure is fractured! Even the insurgents, if we are to believe what we read these days, have swiftly put in place a new chain of command to replace Abubakar Shekau who may finally have met his maker.”