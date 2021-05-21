newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

NY’s attorney general unveils police reforms, draws criticism from police union

By Jeff Nelson
wwnytv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York Attorney General Letitia James announced police reforms Friday to hold officers more accountable for use of lethal force. The proposal, called the Police Accountability Act, is being introduced in Albany now. It would mandate that lethal force be used as a last resort only,...

www.wwnytv.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Town Of Union, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Police Accountability#Attorney General#City Police#Cops Police#Wwny#Ag#New Yorkers#Police Reforms#N Y#Criminal Penalties#Excessive Force#Lethal Force#Sharp Criticism#Resort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
Politicswxxinews.org

Report: NY Attorney General preparing insider-trading lawsuit against Kodak

The New York Attorney General’s office is preparing an insider-trading lawsuit against Eastman Kodak CEO and Executive Chairman Jim Continenza. That’s according to Reuters and financial filings on Monday. The Reuters story says the pending lawsuit focuses on stock purchases that preceded a proposed deal during the Trump administration to...
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York's marijuana law wipes the slate clean for many

Walking down Washington Avenue in Albany, Ashley Radliff is headed to an event to advocate for Good Cause Eviction. It’s one of several stops she’ll make this week as a community organizer for Vocal-NY. “It really is what it says. You need a good cause to evict somebody,” said Radliff,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Albany, NYNY Daily News

Cuomo’s COVID book deal over $5 million, tax records show he made $3.59M in 2020

ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.
New York City, NYkoamnewsnow.com

Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant that prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Justice falls short

Sadly, this is progress: An Albany police officer who beat a man during an arrest on First Street has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and resigned from the force. And in a year, if Luke Deer meets stipulations, he can withdraw his plea and take a disorderly conduct violation. Disorderly...
Albany, NYfox29.com

Gov. Cuomo set to earn $5 million from pandemic leadership book

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had, for months,...