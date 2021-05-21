A Short History Of Madrid Skateboards Collaborations

Congratulations to Christiana Smith, the U.S.A. Skateboarding National Championships Women’s Street Honorable Mention, fueled by Got Milk? With the 2021 U.S.A. Skateboarding National Championship Finals premiering Monday, May 10, we’re highlighting one skater each day, park or street, who, even though they didn’t advance to the Finals, still killed it in each round of their submissions. Out of hundreds of entries to the 2021 U.S.A. Skateboarding Virtual National Championships presented by Toyota, Smith put together solid runs for each round that advanced her through the open qualifiers, the quarterfinals, and all the way to the semi-finals. Swipe above to see her runs from each round, then go congratulate Smith for all her hard work!