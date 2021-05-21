A Short History Of Madrid Skateboards Collaborations
Madrid Skateboards, the progressive company that helped steer skateboarding through several eras of different board shapes, was influential not only in how we skate but also in how non-skaters perceived skating. Marty McFly (above), perhaps the most recognizable fictional skateboarder in history, rode Madrid so it stands to reason that the strictly-’80s kids from Stranger Things would ride Madrid, too. The brand’s appearance in the second season of the show dovetailed with a line of Stranger Things-branded decks, tying in two worlds—and two eras—in perfect harmony.theberrics.com