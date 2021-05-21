newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why top basketball recruits are skipping college to sign with NBA G League, Overtime Elite

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing to play college basketball seems to be a less appealing option for the top high school basketball prospects than it once did. With choices such as playing for the NBA's G League Ignite, going to play overseas or signing with another professional league in the U.S., more of the game's top prospects are signing contracts to get paid while working their way to the NBA rather than taking the scholarship and spending a year in college.

www.sportingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Todd
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kai Sotto
Person
Emmanuel Mudiay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ucla Basketball#Australia Basketball#The Charlotte Hornets#Nba G League Ignite Stars#The New York Times#American#The Nba G League Ignite#Nil#The G League Ignite#Espn#College Athletes#Four Star Recruits#Nba Veterans#Rookie#The Game#Draft Picks#Starters#Up And Coming Prospects#Talent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
G League
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
NBA G League
Related
Lotterykgfw.com

Top 5 basketball recruit commits to father, Wisconsin-Milwaukee

(NEW YORK) — Patrick Baldwin Jr. has committed to play at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and play for his father Patrick Baldwin SR. The younger Baldwin is ranked 5th according to ESPN in the 2021 class and was considering Duke, Georgetown and Virginia. “I will be playing for my dad...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Skipping high school (and college) for new pro basketball league is a win-win for everybody | Commentary

The knee-jerk reaction among traditional, old-school sports fans will be that this is a horrible idea; that two Orlando teenagers who are skipping their final two years of high school to play in a new professional basketball league are making a monumental mistake that will be devastating and detrimental to their development. Those fans couldn’t be more wrong. The Orlando Sentinel’s Buddy ...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Jaden Hardy plans to forgo college and sign with NBA G League

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported five-star prospect Jaden Hardy will forgo college and sign with the NBA G League Ignite for next season. Hardy, who is a 6-foot-4 guard from Nevada, received offers from Kentucky, Oregon and UCLA among others. He is considered the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2021 behind Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, according to 247Sports.
SportsRealGM

Jaden Hardy To Sign With G League Ignite

Five-star prospect Jaden Hardy will sign a professional contract with the G League Ignite, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hardy chose the Ignite over offers from Kentucky, UCLA and Arizona. Hardy is currently ranked No. 3 in the class of 2021.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Trio of West Valley players sign to college basketball

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A year after penning four players to the collegiate level, the West Valley Wolfpack Boys Basketball program is sending three more in the Class of 2021 in Cortarius Mingo, Judah Ward and Ben Foshee. The trio grinded through the questions marks surrounding their senior season and came out on the other side as college basketball players.
Michigan StateMLive.com

Michigan basketball recruiting: a few more top-100 prospects snag offers

Early in the recruiting process, Juwan Howard offered scholarships to some of the best players in the 2022 class. His approach hasn’t changed in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Dereck Lively II reported a scholarship offer from Michigan. Lively, a 7-foot-1 center, is ranked No. 36 overall in the class according to the 247sports composite.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Duke basketball signee addresses G League rumors

Despite those stirring up doubt, a Duke basketball recruit is Durham-bound. It’s not exactly clear where the recent G League rumors began with respect to incoming Duke basketball freshman Paolo Banchero. But a wise guesstimate would be somewhere within the state of Kentucky. After all, the Blue Devils’ recruiting rivals...
watchstadium.com

College Basketball’s Top 101 Transfers for 2021

We’ve seen a record-setting number of transfers this year. Some of it is attributed to a new one-time transfer rule in which players transferring for the first time no longer have to sit out, but the spike was also fueled by a rash of seniors who entered the portal after being given another year of eligibility by the NCAA.
NBANBA

Five-Star Point Guard Scoot Henderson Signs With NBA G League Ignite

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 21, 2021 – Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, the top point guard in the class of 2022, has signed with NBA G League Ignite, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced today. Henderson is a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked by ESPN as the No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2022.
NBASports Illustrated

Elite Shooting Guard Jaden Hardy Picks G League over College

Jaden Hardy became the third high school prospect to opt for the pro route over the college route, picking the NBA G League over Kentucky, Arizona, UCLA and others on Saturday night. Fanbo Zeng, a former Gonzaga commit, and Michael Foster both committed to the G League in the last...
Basketballcdcgamingreports.com

Genius Sports wins data partnership with NBA’s Basketball Africa League

Sports tech company Genius Sports is partnering with the National Basketball Association’s league in Africa, which will see the firm provide official real-time stats and incorporate new technology. The agreement, announced Monday, could be the first step in introducing a wave of new sports data and gaming features for media...