Why top basketball recruits are skipping college to sign with NBA G League, Overtime Elite
Going to play college basketball seems to be a less appealing option for the top high school basketball prospects than it once did. With choices such as playing for the NBA's G League Ignite, going to play overseas or signing with another professional league in the U.S., more of the game's top prospects are signing contracts to get paid while working their way to the NBA rather than taking the scholarship and spending a year in college.www.sportingnews.com