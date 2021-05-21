newsbreak-logo
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Traitor' Has Fans Wondering if Joshua Bassett Should Enter Witness Protection

Olivia Rodrigo's "Traitor" has become a fan-favorite among listeners. On Thursday (May 20), Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, was released. Fans came across a standout track "Traitor" and quickly began deciphering the lyrics. Following Rodrigo's past relationship with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, social media...

Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

TikTokers Are Singing Olivia Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" From Different POVs, and I'm Obsessed

Olivia Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" is the latest music craze, and it's quickly taking over TikTok. In addition to inspiring a fun challenge on the app, it's also inspiring some unique songwriting. While Rodrigo's track is from the point of view of a girl looking at her ex's new relationship, some TikTokers are flipping the script and writing it from the point of view of the ex and their new partner. The lyrics to Rodrigo's song are striking in their own right, but there's just something about these new versions that adds a completely different element to the tune. Listen to the best rewrites of the track ahead.
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Joshua Bassett Flaunts His Driver’s License in ‘Feel Something’ Music Video

In the music video for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett’s new single, “Feel Something,” he sings about the joys about driving around with your friends and getting up to a whole lot of nothing on the streets of Los Angeles, and the video shows exactly that. Bassett and three photogenic friends stargaze, eat cake, stumble around on the grass, snuggle, climb a fire escape, and mess around in a car wash, which all seems like good, wholesome, startlingly attractive fun. But knowing the drama with his ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo, one can only wonder: Is all this happy-fun driving around in a car a response to Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which publicized the messy emotions of their breakup? Add to that the knowledge that Bassett co-directed the video with Sabrina Carpenter’s sister, Sarah, and the plot only thickens. We definitely “Feel Something” about all this, we’re just not sure what.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Joshua Bassett Pens Powerful Post About Sexuality: ‘It’s OK to Still Be Figuring Out Who You Are’

Speaking his mind. Joshua Bassett posted a heartfelt message about sexuality via Twitter and encouraged his fans to love “shamelessly” in their own lives. “My entire life, people have told me my sexuality,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 20, began in a post on Tuesday, May 11. “People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance.”
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Joshua Bassett Opens Up About His Sexuality After 'Coming Out' Video Goes Viral

Joshua Bassett is urging fans to “love who you love shamelessly” this week after setting off a whirlwind of speculation about his sexuality in a recent interview. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” actor became the subject of online debate Monday when he gushed over Harry Styles in a video chat with Clevver News.
TV & Videossweetyhigh.com

Breaking Down the Drama Between Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett

Love triangles are typically reserved for the big screen, but in the case of Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett, they're a very real thing. If you stay up-to-date on all the drama going on in the world of TikTok and Disney, chances are, you know who these three individuals are. So, who's dating who? Is there any bad blood? Keep scrolling for all the deets we have on the drama between Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett.
Celebritiescoupdemainmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo announces new single 'good 4 u' out this Friday.

After previously teasing that 'good 4 u' would be her next single, Olivia Rodrigo has today announced that the song will be released this Friday, May 14th, and she will also be performing it on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It's thought that 'good 4 u' could be the final...
Musictheurbantwist.com

Olivia Rodrigo First Realized “Drivers License” Had The Potential To Be A Hit When It Made Her Father Cry

The cover stories are going to be flying off the shelves as Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour looms as one of the only major pop releases of the year, thanks to the huge success of “Drivers License.” The rise of a Disney actress to a purveyor of a viral pop hit is defined in Billboard today, and her uh, eclectic outfits in the photos alone are worth a click. The story combines elements of what we already know about Olivia, such as her obsession with music and the fact that Taylor Swift has already written her a letter (to which Olivia has now responded), as well as new information, such as the fact that her label executives are ecstatic with her work ethic. (“I honestly don’t think she sleeps,” says Nicole Bilzerian, executive VP at Geffen.)
Musicsweetyhigh.com

23 Emotional Lyrics From Olivia Rodrigo's Sour to Use as Your Next Instagram Captions

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour is out today, May 21, and fans who were expecting perfection have received it—and then some. It goes without saying that this is the heartbreak album of the year, with 11 mighty songs demonstrating Olivia's prowess as a songwriter. Each one will prove to leave you nearly as heartbroken as Olivia must have been when she penned them.
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

TikTokers Are Going Glam For Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" Challenge

Olivia Rodrigo continues to deliver bop after bop and, as a result, TikTok challenge after TikTok challenge. Her third single, “good 4 u,” from her upcoming debut album, Sour, is no different. The pop-punk banger dropped on Friday, May 14, along with an amazing new music video, and TikTokers were quick to make the song go viral on the video-sharing app. With Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" TikTok challenge, you can partake in the angsty fun for yourself by getting glammed up at home.
Musicgmanetwork.com

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album 'Sour' is out now

Olivia Rodrigo has debuted her highly anticipated album "Sour." As of Friday, the Filipino-American artist's 11-track album has been made available for streaming on digital platforms worldwide. Included in the album is her phenomenal debut song "driver's license," the hit breakup anthem "deja vu," and the single she recently released,...