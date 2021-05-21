newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Why is the Morrison government building a $600m gas power plant? – Australian politics podcast

By Katharine Murphy
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government this week confirmed it would spend up to $600m on a new gas-fired power plant in NSW’s Hunter region, despite the International Energy Agency saying there should be no new investments in coal, oil or gas. Katharine Murphy sits down with environment editor Adam Morton to investigate why. With more affordable and cleaner options available, what’s the justification? What impact will this have on the economy and the environment?

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plant#Australian Coal#Oil And Gas#Power Politics#Federal Politics#Hunter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
Related
Industrywcn247.com

Australian children lose bid to block coal mine expansion

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A group of Australian child environmentalists have lost their court bid to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. The eight children had argued the environment minister had a duty to protect younger people against climate change. A judge rejected their application for an injunction preventing the Vickery mine expansion. The judge said the environment minister did owe the children a duty of care under the law of negligence. But he wasn't satisfied the case had established the minister would breach that duty. Environment Minister Sussan Ley is considering whether to approve Vickery’s expansion application.
Energy Industryteslarati.com

Tesla Powerpack battery steps in after coal plant explodes in Australia

On Tuesday, an explosion at the Callide Power Station, a coal-fired power plant in central Queensland, Australia, resulted in mass power outages from the New South Wales (NSW) border to Cairns. More than 470,000 customers were affected, particularly as the explosion caused a cascading impact on the Queensland grid. The...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Australian gold miner inks gas supply pacts

Red 5 has entered into two contracts for the supply of gas to its King of the Hills gold project in Western Australia. Sydney-listed gold miner Red 5 has entered into two contracts for the supply of gas to its King of the Hills (Koth) gold project in Western Australia, the company said on May 27. The gas will be supplied via the Goldfields pipeline which is about 12 km west of the mine.
Energy IndustryDaily Freeman

Letter: New York must ban gas-fired power plants

In Jerry Pallante's May 21 guest column, "Danskammer can help New York state reach clean-energy goals," we hear the old trope that gas is the bridge to renewable energy. We heard this before, as fracked gas began to replace dirtier coal. But now that New York's coal plants are shut down, is it still credible?
Energy Industryalloaadvertiser.com

Plans for Fishcross power plant are refused

PLANS for a peaking power plant near Fishcross have been refused by councillors last week. Clackmannanshire Council's Planning Committee refused the application for the gas-fired electricity generating facility, made by Greenock-based company Fishcross Generation Ltd. Almost all councillors agreed with planning officers' recommendation to refuse the plan as it did...
Energy Industryzenger.news

Scott Morrison’s Government Conflicted On Energy: Queensland

SYDNEY — The Queensland government says it will back an AU$373 million ($289 million) wind farm denied a loan by a federal government “hopelessly conflicted on renewable energy.”. Keith Pitt earlier this month used his ministerial veto power to stop an AU$280 million ($217 million) loan to the Kaban Green...
Environmentglobalvoices.org

Australian government ‘mute’ on more ambitious plan to address climate crisis

The Australian government continues to face mounting pressure, both locally and internationally, after its disappointing stance on tackling climate change at U.S. President Joe Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate on 22 April, with Sydney failing to increase its modest target of 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, under the 2016 Paris agreement.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheConversationAU

Government-owned firms like Snowy Hydro can do better than building $600 million gas plants

The Morrison government today announced it’s building a new gas power plant in the Hunter Valley, committing up to A$600 million for the government-owned corporation Snowy Hydro to construct the project. Critics argue the plant is inconsistent with the latest climate science. And a new report by the International Energy Agency has warned no new fossil fuel projects should be funded if we’re to avoid catastrophic climate change. The move is also inconsistent with research showing government-owned companies can help drive clean energy innovation. Such companies are often branded as uncompetitive, stuck in the past and unable to innovate. But in fact,...
PoliticsWashington Post

The graying of great-power politics

If the 2020s are to be defined by competition among the great powers — I have my doubts, but let’s grant the premise for now — what, exactly, is the basis of that competition? Is it who can age into senility the quickest? A glance at the major powers reveals that none of them is having a lot of babies and all of them are getting old fast.