An important by-election for the New South Wales Legislative Assembly seat of Upper Hunter will take place today. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of the previous Nationals MP Michael Johnsen after he was placed under police investigation for sexually assaulting a sex worker. The NSW Liberal-National Coalition, led by Premier Gladys Berejiklian, currently governs in the minority after losing two other MPs due to separate probes. Thirteen candidates are contesting the election, with the two front-running candidates from the Nationals and Labour parties.